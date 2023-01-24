James O’Brien voiced the public’s irritation at the latest scandal involving Boris Johnson and other people’s money

Politics

Following questions raised about £800,000 of credit to Boris Johnson, said to have been underwritten by his very distant cousin, Sam Blyth, the Chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, admits he facilitated it – while denying any wrongdoing.

Sharp’s involvement is potentially problematic because his government-backed appointment to the top BBC position came shortly after he introduced Sam Blyth to Boris Johnson’s Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case.

BBC Chair Richard Sharp today says he simply introduced Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, conveniently leaving out the private dinner at Chequers that he, Sam Blyth and Boris Johnson reportedly had at Chequers. #bbcnews #PoliticsLive — Briefcase Michael (@BriefcaseMike) January 23, 2023

At the very least, the matter reminds us that Johnson is incapable of living within his substantial means – even with free accommodation and donors falling over themselves to provide him with luxury food and holidays.

Boris Johnson wouldn't need to borrow £800,000 if he cooked from scratch and cancelled Netflix — David__Osland (@David__Osland) January 22, 2023

Simon Clarke and Lee Anderson were quick to question why nurses earning £35k were using food banks, but silent over why Boris Johnson, earning a salary of £164k as PM, needed an £800k loan and also asked a Tory donor to pay £50k towards the refurbishment of Number 10. — Moog (@a_toots) January 22, 2023

I feel sorry for Boris Johnson, having to arrange £800,000 'credit' because he couldn't scrape by on his £164k salary, book royalties, rent free flat and grace and favour mansion. I sometimes forget what it's like for ordinary people like him. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 22, 2023

At worst, it makes the Chairman’s appointment look like – as Johnson might say – quid pro quo.

Here he is, not exactly denying any of it, while having a dig at the BBC.

Boris Johnson to Sky News: "Richard Sharp knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances. I can tell you that for one hundred percent ding dang sure" Sharp has publicly acknowledged playing a role in a £800k loan to Johnson… pic.twitter.com/QI2dwHl1jY — Tom Larkin (@TomLarkinSky) January 23, 2023

Oh, well – if he’s ding, dang sure …

James O’Brien addressed the growing controversy. It comes with a ‘Watch your blood-pressure!’ warning.

James O'Brien delivers a scathing reaction to Boris Johnson's reported £800k loan: '30p Lee tells nurses to live off porridge while the man they bent the knee for was so bad at managing his own finances he had to set up a 6 figure line of credit…'@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/fNQ36epNNs — LBC (@LBC) January 23, 2023

‘Nurses are only using foodbanks because they’re so poor at budgeting, whereas the man that all of these clowns bent the knee for was so shockingly bad at managing his own finances and had so many demands on a six-figure income because of children that he kept fathering – to use Nadhim Zahawi’s language, carelessly – that they had to set up a six-figure, an £800,000 line of credit for him just so that he could keep the ship afloat.’

It spoke directly to a lot of people, who shared reactions like these.

Every word of this on Johnson, Zahawi, 30p Lee, corruption, nurses, food banks. Every single word. pic.twitter.com/1YVK2VBRJl — Tom C (@MrTomChaplin) January 23, 2023

How much would you bet that King Charles will be on his third prime minister at his coronation? — Jld_84 (@jld_84) January 23, 2023

People on limited means need to cut down on luxuries — like divorce for example — Brian Probert (@brianhprobert) January 23, 2023

Spectacular sound you make at the end of that clip @mrjamesob. The exasperation of an entire nation distilled into a single noise. I need that as a meme! — steve garrett (@StevegarrettYam) January 23, 2023

The voice of a man who is gibbering with frustration. I agree with every word, every intonation, every exasperated snort. https://t.co/AO9Iy1FGf1 — Anna Sue (@annasuegr) January 23, 2023

Judy in da Richmond is probably onto something here.

What’s funny is… people think it’s a loan 🤣 like Johnson will ever pay that back! — Judy in da Richmond (@Judyinrichmond) January 23, 2023

READ MORE

James O’Brien completely unravelled this caller’s immigration complaints and she wasn’t a bit happy

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab