James O’Brien voiced the public’s irritation at the latest scandal involving Boris Johnson and other people’s money

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 24th, 2023

Following questions raised about £800,000 of credit to Boris Johnson, said to have been underwritten by his very distant cousin, Sam Blyth, the Chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, admits he facilitated it – while denying any wrongdoing.

Sharp’s involvement is potentially problematic because his government-backed appointment to the top BBC position came shortly after he introduced Sam Blyth to Boris Johnson’s Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case.

At the very least, the matter reminds us that Johnson is incapable of living within his substantial means – even with free accommodation and donors falling over themselves to provide him with luxury food and holidays.

At worst, it makes the Chairman’s appointment look like – as Johnson might say – quid pro quo.

Here he is, not exactly denying any of it, while having a dig at the BBC.

Oh, well – if he’s ding, dang sure …

James O’Brien addressed the growing controversy. It comes with a ‘Watch your blood-pressure!’ warning.

‘Nurses are only using foodbanks because they’re so poor at budgeting, whereas the man that all of these clowns bent the knee for was so shockingly bad at managing his own finances and had so many demands on a six-figure income because of children that he kept fathering – to use Nadhim Zahawi’s language, carelessly – that they had to set up a six-figure, an £800,000 line of credit for him just so that he could keep the ship afloat.’

It spoke directly to a lot of people, who shared reactions like these.

Judy in da Richmond is probably onto something here.

