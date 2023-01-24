16 weird and funny posts from the Nextdoor neighbourhood noticeboard app

Social Media

The Nextdoor app is a kind of virtual noticeboard for neighbourhoods to share and access information specific to that area. It seems like a good idea, until you remember what people are like.

The r/nextdoor forum on Reddit is a collection of some snapshots of things that happen on the app.

These are a few of our favourites.

1. Not the suspicious duck



(Via)

2. Somebody call the lawn police



(Via)

3. Souper neighbours



(Via)

4. ‘High’ speed



(Via)

5. They cocked up that complaint



(Via)

6. The Phantom Dog Bather strikes again



(Via)

7. Waste not, want not



(Via)

8. Because the US was founded in 1964?



(Via)