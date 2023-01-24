Comeback of the day
Latest in an increasingly regular series, comeback of the day is surely this, shared by Redditor beerbellybegone who said this: ‘Not that kind, the other kind.’
Boom!
‘But now I wanna see what they’re talking about …’
MrPoletski
‘Seizures faked by anti vaxxers.’
Aer0uAntG3alach
‘I see your 4 years of medical school, 3 years of residency and 20+ years of clinical practice and raise you a 17 minute YouTube video.’
beerbellybegone
‘Being told “Do your research” has become the point in any conversation where you can safely assume you’re talking to a moron.’
vince_irella
‘Ahh, the crisp CRACK of an internet medical professional getting bitchslapped by a real medical professional.’
Chainsaws_n_meth
Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone