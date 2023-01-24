‘Brother in Law hasn’t watched Breaking Bad, had these guys try convince him’ is today’s loveliest thing

Celebrity

Here’s a lovely thing, possibly the loveliest thing you’ll see today. It’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul leaving a message for this guy’s brother in law who hasn’t watched Breaking Bad.

And it’s just fabulous.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok by @varietis1 and here are our favourite things people said about it.

“I kinda like those” hahaha.’

waitwhatokgo ‘Best line of the video hahaha.’

nopinionsjstdoubts ‘He’s still a comedian at heart :)’

waitwhatokgo “Stills watching what? Anime?” Actually was fuckin hilarious.’

ishyfishy321 ‘My favorite part about this is how the dude filming didn’t seem to overstay the welcome.’

therealjoeybee ‘Shout out to the guy who isn’t socially awkward like the rest of us.’

SUPERSMILEYMAN ‘That was really cool of them to do that for you haha.’

Morty_Goldman ‘Their constant closeness is adorable.’

Cool_Ferret_3909 ‘That is awesome. 😂’

straightnoturns

And because we’re talking Breaking Bad, it turns out it’s this many years since it started …

15 years ago, Walter White became more than just the danger…he became a cultural icon. pic.twitter.com/QBtDfrUiKP — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) January 23, 2023

Source TikTok @varietis1 Reddit u/Varietis