17 favourite things people said about this portrait of Donald and Melania Trump

Celebrity

This Donald Trump fan loves the former president and his wife so much that he decided to capture him in a painting.

Here’s how Gary Peterson describes himself on Twitter, as a ‘Patriot. Bible Reader. Mall Santa. I like WOMEN! Bass player for our church band Shifty Nelson & The Dixieland Scooters, who puts America First.’

Let’s face it, it’s a lot better than we could do, but still. Look.

My latest painting captures the true love of the President and Melania Trump, whose inspiring romance makes us all our hearts melt like butter. pic.twitter.com/R8Hb5zNcVO — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) January 22, 2023

And it prompted just the exact amount of comment you thought it would. Which is to say, a lot.

1.

Donald looks like a chonky speed freak and Malanoma plainly hates him. Realism, I guess. https://t.co/vSNcbuIUuD — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) January 23, 2023

2.

I love the interpretation of Trump as the uncle who asks you to pull his finger. Bold. pic.twitter.com/eYWMAJQG1d — Ghost Maggie (@maggieserota) January 23, 2023

3.

Have you or your loved ones dreamed of Smiling Man?!?!? https://t.co/tNrbKhqawy pic.twitter.com/qWf9ulrMdC — Technical Appreciator (Non Parody) (@ArmyStrang) January 23, 2023

4.

Rarely has a pinch-zoom been more satisfying. https://t.co/TSzCtOQfEt — Nick Harvey🦒 (@mrnickharvey) January 24, 2023

5.

6.

This is the greatest picture ever painted. https://t.co/dyG8jisqeY — Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) January 23, 2023

7.

If you need a pick me up https://t.co/OfPyWaMBpV pic.twitter.com/yKwdtgzjs9 — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) January 23, 2023

8.

baby, that's jon lovitz https://t.co/JZcWDGfrbw — Bootie and the Hoefish (@arielleaty) January 23, 2023

9.

This man is a secret liberal doing performance art. You cannot convince me otherwise. https://t.co/2Dv3qDK9qf — jackiantonovich 🦣 social (@jackiantonovich) January 23, 2023

xx

10.

I nominate this for Trump's official White House portrait. Make it happen. https://t.co/XO9K7SyDNT — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) January 23, 2023

11.

12.

This is my art pic.twitter.com/jbF0S9P6fL — PROUD TRUMP HATER (@azardey3) January 23, 2023

13.

Check out the size of his hand … 😅 https://t.co/sVE4qHqsG3 — Andrew Gardiner (@AJGardineresq) January 23, 2023

14.

Yes, certainly captures that otherworldly essence of Melania pic.twitter.com/MdGNYUmLJG — Dr. Jimmy says Lock Cheeto Jesus Up! (@DrjimPhifer) January 23, 2023

15.

16.

Who’s that with Melania, though? — P. D. White (@whitepatrick) January 23, 2023

17.

John Candy playing Trump. — Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) January 23, 2023

Stop the count!

Source Twitter @GaryPetersonUSA