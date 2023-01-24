Celebrity

17 favourite things people said about this portrait of Donald and Melania Trump

Poke Staff. Updated January 24th, 2023

This Donald Trump fan loves the former president and his wife so much that he decided to capture him in a painting.

Here’s how Gary Peterson describes himself on Twitter, as a ‘Patriot. Bible Reader. Mall Santa. I like WOMEN! Bass player for our church band Shifty Nelson & The Dixieland Scooters, who puts America First.’

Let’s face it, it’s a lot better than we could do, but still. Look.

And it prompted just the exact amount of comment you thought it would. Which is to say, a lot.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

xx

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Stop the count!

Source Twitter @GaryPetersonUSA