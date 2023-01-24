17 favourite things people are saying about Nadhim Zahawi right now

News

Pressure continues to mount on Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after it emerged he paid a tax penalty to HMRC while he was (briefly) chancellor in an overall settlement reported to have been around £5 million.

Zahawi said he’d been ‘careless and not deliberate’ – well, that’s alright then – and here’s exactly what the BBC’s Mishal Husain made of that.

No-one does a better job of explaining the whole sorry (outrageous) saga than the BBC’s explainer in chief, Ros Atkins.

If you’re seeing Nadhim Zahawi on the front-pages, here’s 5 minutes on the background to the questions about his tax affairs – and why it’s in the news now. pic.twitter.com/zF8Zq76lcz — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) January 24, 2023

And we’ve been reading everything anyone’s been saying about the former chancellor – well, quite a lot of it – so you don’t have to, and these 13 surely say it best.

1.

Just done my end of year tax return and left out the £27,000,000 in my flex saver account. Total balls up 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) January 22, 2023

2.

I thought ‘careless’ covered stuff like spilling your coffee, but apparently it includes setting up an offshore trust in Gibraltar under your parents’ name, transferring your shares to that Trust and then selling those shares for £27million – you live and learn I suppose — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 22, 2023

3.

I still remember the time I carelessly set up an offshore trust in Gibraltar, carelessly hid an undeclared approx £27m in it, then carelessly got my legal team to abuse libel laws to intimidate journalists digging into it. Cut the man some slack. We’ve all done it. Carelessly — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) January 22, 2023

4.

“I once got £27million from an offshore account and carelessly forgot to tell HMRC about it” pic.twitter.com/ypjkIIvqrv — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 22, 2023

5.

Imagine me trying to sack Nadhim Zahawi for avoiding £3million in tax when my wife avoided £20million. No, I can’t either. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 23, 2023

6.

Nadhim Zahawi this morning. https://t.co/h4l30b0hIy — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 24, 2023

7.

From heating stables at public expense to deleting What’s App messages which he had denied existed to a million pound plus penalty for carelessly avoiding £3.7m of tax – Nadhim Zahawi’s missteps pic.twitter.com/W0gFMk2u5U — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) January 24, 2023

8.

Anyone else doing their tax returns right now? I bricking myself that I might have missed £27 million somewhere. — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 21, 2023

9.