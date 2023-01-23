This savage comeback was harsh but surely very fair

Life

Early contender for comeback of the week is surely this.

It’s an exchange shared by Redditor TheSnowJacket who said: ‘The first guy really thought he was doin something by messaging randos to criticize their pronouns.’

And it didn’t end well.

Harsh but fair?

“Commited to helping people find Jesus” and then “he/him lmao 🤣”

KyoKavica ‘What a strange thing to get your boxers in a bunch over.’

100LittleButterflies ‘Imagine making such a big thing of your faith and then acting so mean spirited.’

paulosdub ‘It’s funny how triggered those snowflakes are. Just say he/him and wham.’

sandiercy

Source Reddit u/TheSnowJacket