This hilariously over-excited Pomeranian doing agility is one minute very well spent
If you only watch one dog video today then – apart from politely suggesting that you might want to watch more than one – make it this one.
It’s a fabulously over-excited Pomeranian doing an agility round which is one minute very well spent.
Fabulously done!
‘I AM SPEED.’
noirest
‘Those little yelps at the beginning were him revving his engine. 😂’
flyonthesewalls
‘I love that the only thing that slowed it down was the see-saw because it was so small it took forever to tip it down with its weight!’
reverseswang
‘Oh no she has trained the ultimate beast, a tiny dog that can chase you down.’
0pickles4you
‘Pomeranians are agile little beasts bred for companionship and occasionally hunting small game/varmints.
This little yapping boi would be the bane of a mole that’s caught outside of its hole.’
Sharp-Dark-9768
‘Poms can really haul ass when they’re excited. I have an old one and he still takes off like a rocket when the mood strikes.’
SeaImportance7538
‘You can just hear him breaking the sound barrier in the tunnel.’
mf72
Source Reddit u/Thuooao