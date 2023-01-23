Animals

This hilariously over-excited Pomeranian doing agility is one minute very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2023

If you only watch one dog video today then – apart from politely suggesting that you might want to watch more than one – make it this one.

It’s a fabulously over-excited Pomeranian doing an agility round which is one minute very well spent.

Fabulously done!

‘I AM SPEED.’
noirest

‘Those little yelps at the beginning were him revving his engine. 😂’
flyonthesewalls

‘I love that the only thing that slowed it down was the see-saw because it was so small it took forever to tip it down with its weight!’
reverseswang

‘Oh no she has trained the ultimate beast, a tiny dog that can chase you down.’
0pickles4you

‘Pomeranians are agile little beasts bred for companionship and occasionally hunting small game/varmints.
This little yapping boi would be the bane of a mole that’s caught outside of its hole.’
Sharp-Dark-9768

‘Poms can really haul ass when they’re excited. I have an old one and he still takes off like a rocket when the mood strikes.’
SeaImportance7538

‘You can just hear him breaking the sound barrier in the tunnel.’
mf72

Source Reddit u/Thuooao