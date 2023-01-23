This hilariously over-excited Pomeranian doing agility is one minute very well spent

Animals

If you only watch one dog video today then – apart from politely suggesting that you might want to watch more than one – make it this one.

It’s a fabulously over-excited Pomeranian doing an agility round which is one minute very well spent.

Fabulously done!

‘I AM SPEED.’

noirest ‘Those little yelps at the beginning were him revving his engine. 😂’

flyonthesewalls ‘I love that the only thing that slowed it down was the see-saw because it was so small it took forever to tip it down with its weight!’

reverseswang ‘Oh no she has trained the ultimate beast, a tiny dog that can chase you down.’

0pickles4you ‘Pomeranians are agile little beasts bred for companionship and occasionally hunting small game/varmints.

This little yapping boi would be the bane of a mole that’s caught outside of its hole.’

Sharp-Dark-9768 ‘Poms can really haul ass when they’re excited. I have an old one and he still takes off like a rocket when the mood strikes.’

SeaImportance7538 ‘You can just hear him breaking the sound barrier in the tunnel.’

Source Reddit u/Thuooao