Rosie Holt’s parody MP hilariously hit the Zahawi tax row nail on the head

Entertainment

If the Nadhim Zahawi plot thickens any more, he’ll be able to use it as building blocks for a new heated stable.

Having been accused of giving YouGov shares to Balshore Investments Limited – a Gibraltar-based company connected to his father – to avoid paying tax in the UK, which he vehemently denies, Zahawi now confirms he has paid more than £5 million to HMRC to settle a dispute over those shares.

NEW: Confirmed by @robpowellnews that Nadhim Zahawi did reach HMRC settlement WHILE he was Chancellor. At the same time as he had direct oversight of the tax man. And of the nation's finances. — Tom Larkin (@TomLarkinSky) January 22, 2023

Neither Zahawi – who has remained out of sight – nor Conservative MPs sent out to face journalists have given a clear account of the situation, with the government’s message being an echo of the Partygate ‘Nothing to see here, just move along‘ line.

One major legacy of Boris Johnson's premiership is that 'styling out' a scandal, no matter how egregious, in the hope that it will go away is now the default position for Tory government. The fact that Zahawi threatened to sue people for correct reporting should be career-ending. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 23, 2023

It hasn’t worked.

Nadhim Zahawi’s position is untenable and Rishi Sunak’s deafening silence is unsustainable. What did the PM know and when❓Why were HMRC warnings ignored ❓When will he act to decontaminate his Cabinet and ensure his Ministers’ tax affairs are in order❓https://t.co/sil8SLMxog — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) January 22, 2023

I might have to sack Nadhim Zahawi because the financial scandal surrounding him is becoming a distraction from the financial scandal surrounding Boris Johnson. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 22, 2023

BREAKING: Nadhim Zahawi has explained that reaching a settlement with HMRC for his tax dodging while he was chancellor and essentially their boss definitely wasn't a conflict of interests and he can't see what all the fuss is about x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) January 23, 2023

An ‘MP’ who has popped their head above the parapet is the one so expertly portrayed by Rosie Holt that she often fools people into thinking she’s real. Listen to what she had to say on the controversy.

“We, the government, we are transparent when we break the law. The Prime Minister was so transparent, he got filmed doing it.”

A masterpiece 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

John Anthony

Excellent as always. Love it when you do these type interviews. Thank you Rosie.

Tim parker guitarist

For a while, I thought that you were genuine but my suspicions were aroused by how clear you were in your answers.

CptTangerine

The piece went down equally as well, if not better, on Twitter.

😂 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) January 21, 2023

Show accountability by getting caught tee-hee — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) January 21, 2023

@FanaticRealist pointed out the problem for fans of satire these days.

The problem with political satire nowadays is that it can almost be indistinguishable from observable reality. More darkly comic genius from Ms. Holt. https://t.co/k8DLQ7yBMI — 🇺🇦 John Robie 🇪🇺🔶🇪🇺 #FBPA #FBPPR (@FanaticRealist) January 21, 2023

Which is why, once again, some people fell for Rosie’s brilliant performance and writing.

If you enjoyed the sketch – which you surely did – you can follow Rosie on Twitter or YouTube, go and see her on tour in the UK and Ireland, or support her work here.

READ MORE

Rosie Holt brilliantly nails those Tory MPs (and GB News) losing it over Meghan Markle and it’s A++

Source Rosie Holt Image Screengrab