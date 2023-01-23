Entertainment

Rosie Holt’s parody MP hilariously hit the Zahawi tax row nail on the head

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 23rd, 2023

If the Nadhim Zahawi plot thickens any more, he’ll be able to use it as building blocks for a new heated stable.

Having been accused of giving YouGov shares to Balshore Investments Limited – a Gibraltar-based company connected to his father – to avoid paying tax in the UK, which he vehemently denies, Zahawi now confirms he has paid more than £5 million to HMRC to settle a dispute over those shares.

Neither Zahawi – who has remained out of sight – nor Conservative MPs sent out to face journalists have given a clear account of the situation, with the government’s message being an echo of the Partygate ‘Nothing to see here, just move along‘ line.

It hasn’t worked.

An ‘MP’ who has popped their head above the parapet is the one so expertly portrayed by Rosie Holt that she often fools people into thinking she’s real. Listen to what she had to say on the controversy.

“We, the government, we are transparent when we break the law. The Prime Minister was so transparent, he got filmed doing it.”

The piece went down equally as well, if not better, on Twitter.

@FanaticRealist pointed out the problem for fans of satire these days.

Which is why, once again, some people fell for Rosie’s brilliant performance and writing.

If you enjoyed the sketch – which you surely did – you can follow Rosie on Twitter or YouTube, go and see her on tour in the UK and Ireland, or support her work here.

