A GB News presenter’s hot take on public sector workers plumbed new depths of idiocy

GB News contributor, self-styled freelance journalist, Durham University Business student and Katie Hopkins wannabe, Sophie Corcoran, might have managed to come out with the stupidest take on pandemic working so far.

When you consider how competitive the Stupid Pandemic Take field has been, it’s quite an achievement. Not a good achievement – but an achievement.

Her comment was not only offensive, but it made absolutely no sense, and people – many of them frontline NHS workers – hit back.

A reminder that this is what I was doing during the pandemic, whilst you were at home doing a Joe Wick’s workout* *For 80% of your salary. https://t.co/otCga84iyR pic.twitter.com/8VuOZUVbDx — Jack Davies (@JDNotTurk) January 21, 2023

To be honest Sophie, I would have rather have stayed home, made banana bread for 80% of my pay. Than go through what I did during the pandemic, for 100% of shockingly shite pay. #PayRestoration #juniorDoctorStrike https://t.co/IrlauhKm90 pic.twitter.com/neV5BCWpTp — Natasha (@NatashaAght) January 22, 2023

Not me working 60+ hour weeks during COVID-19, and being paid my full time salary of 37.5 hours #covid19 #healthcareprofessional https://t.co/FRXgK5hrHf pic.twitter.com/AE62mUE1Dp — Jamie Saunders (@jasaunders90) January 21, 2023

We ‘kept full pay’ because we went to work every day Sophie. This really isn’t hard maths to figure out. https://t.co/iZr8JsrTUG — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) January 22, 2023

A reminder that I didn’t see my family for the duration of the pandemic to minimise risk to their health so I could work frontline during the pandemic 😊 https://t.co/H8xKJ3EsrQ — L I V (@livjhx) January 21, 2023

The night before a shift in ED, as we were going to sleep, I said to my partner “I’m scared.” She said “I’m scared too, just look after yourself.” I went into work the next day with goggles from our daughter’s toy science kit, and no mask. FY1 doctors are paid £14.09/h. https://t.co/3V5LEaQOjH — Tom Stocks #BMADoctorsVoteYes (@TomStocks1982) January 22, 2023

Can you imagine it? People getting paid to do the work they're employed to do whilst exposing themselves and their loved ones to increased risk of infection and death from a novel disease pandemic? Clearly what we were doing was not worth paying for… https://t.co/VIKS4dBhHE pic.twitter.com/lSjzCoeiNP — Dr. Farbod (@EmergencyBod) January 22, 2023

So Sophie thinks I should have a) stopped working in COVID wards & instead gone home but got 80% of my pay? Leaving patients to look after themselves. Or b) Have gone to work for more hours than contracted but for 80 % pay? Gosh what a stupid tweet. https://t.co/mxIOTCSOkB — Kirsty Colquhoun (@colki1983) January 21, 2023

We

Were

Working It was the hardest couple of years of my life. https://t.co/7xjgojsG8N — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) January 21, 2023

They were keeping the country running, Sophie. Clue's in the name. https://t.co/SyyzDiMKsM — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) January 22, 2023

You applauded front line and key workers in the pandemic. Yet now they are lower down in your value estimation. Shows the true morals of a person. Very sad! — Nath Brudenell (@Nath_Brudenell) January 19, 2023

At what point did it become unacceptable for workers to get full pay for continuing to do their job? 🤦🏽‍♀️ I have no words 👀@sophielouisecc pic.twitter.com/C7OGwM3ydq — The Paeds Nurse (@thepaedsnurse) January 22, 2023

You got paid for not going to work…and you're angry…because…? — Dr Meenal Viz 💙 (@drmeenalviz) January 20, 2023

OK confession time: Sophie Corcoran is a character I do when I've huffed too many hula hoop crumbs. — Eleanor Morton (@EleanorMorton) January 22, 2023

Comedian, best-selling author and – most importantly – former doctor Adam Kay joined up the dots for Ms Corcoran.

If your argument is that losing 20% of your pay packet is a bad thing, you'll agree with me that it's unacceptable that junior doctor salaries have fallen 25% in real terms over the last 20 years. Similar numbers for other NHS workers. So I presume you support pay restoration? https://t.co/pTb7R8Z64G — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) January 22, 2023

She has yet to respond.

