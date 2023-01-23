Politics

A GB News presenter’s hot take on public sector workers plumbed new depths of idiocy

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 23rd, 2023

GB News contributor, self-styled freelance journalist, Durham University Business student and Katie Hopkins wannabe, Sophie Corcoran, might have managed to come out with the stupidest take on pandemic working so far.

When you consider how competitive the Stupid Pandemic Take field has been, it’s quite an achievement. Not a good achievement – but an achievement.

Her comment was not only offensive, but it made absolutely no sense, and people – many of them frontline NHS workers – hit back.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Comedian, best-selling author and – most importantly – former doctor Adam Kay joined up the dots for Ms Corcoran.

She has yet to respond.

Image Luke Jones on Unsplash