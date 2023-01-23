Stop everything for the fight of the century – between two lambs

Animals

We can’t stop watching footage of this thrilling, action-packed fight. No – not Eubank v Smith, Lamb v Slightly bigger lamb.

We’re surprised they don’t just stick to each other like a coule of pieces of Velcro.

Other people were smitten by the savage-ish beasts, too.

Normally I hate violence, but… https://t.co/eTbVamstB9 — Kevin Sussman (@KevinSussman) January 23, 2023

When Littles try to show you they’re big https://t.co/hDozqj5HHf — Lexi | allmylinks.com/alexbridges (@AlexBridges99) January 23, 2023

The first rule of Fight Club is…

We do NOT talk about Fight Club! The second rule is, we don’t hit each other very hard. Only gentle taps. — Tony Michael 💎 (@TonyMichael) January 22, 2023

In the general indifference a terrible battle was taking place on the meadow 🐏 Two valiant fighters almost killed each other 😱 https://t.co/IdiMxBI5oN — KittyFreddy (@FreddyKitty) January 22, 2023

Maybe it’s just how sheep fist bump 👊🏼 😂. https://t.co/8E3tYmhSHo — 🙏💙🤎 🌈 Robin 🐕🦋❤️🐾 (@robingatorgirl) January 22, 2023

Top marks for this parody of the ‘well, actually’ brigade.

hi, cow expert here! this is not funny, cows only do this when they’re in extreme distress. https://t.co/ww0Nz5cusG — ᠵᠡᠷᠯᠢᠭ ᠨᠣᠬᠠᠢ ☸ #FreeTopG (@follyglot) January 22, 2023

Source @buitengebieden Image @buitengebieden