Stop everything for the fight of the century – between two lambs
We can’t stop watching footage of this thrilling, action-packed fight. No – not Eubank v Smith, Lamb v Slightly bigger lamb.
The cutest fight ever.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Dqsoav8uUQ
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 22, 2023
We’re surprised they don’t just stick to each other like a coule of pieces of Velcro.
Other people were smitten by the savage-ish beasts, too.
Normally I hate violence, but… https://t.co/eTbVamstB9
— Kevin Sussman (@KevinSussman) January 23, 2023
When Littles try to show you they’re big https://t.co/hDozqj5HHf
— Lexi | allmylinks.com/alexbridges (@AlexBridges99) January 23, 2023
The first rule of Fight Club is…
We do NOT talk about Fight Club!
The second rule is, we don’t hit each other very hard. Only gentle taps.
— Tony Michael 💎 (@TonyMichael) January 22, 2023
In the general indifference a terrible battle was taking place on the meadow 🐏 Two valiant fighters almost killed each other 😱 https://t.co/IdiMxBI5oN
— KittyFreddy (@FreddyKitty) January 22, 2023
Maybe it’s just how sheep fist bump 👊🏼 😂. https://t.co/8E3tYmhSHo
— 🙏💙🤎 🌈 Robin 🐕🦋❤️🐾 (@robingatorgirl) January 22, 2023
Top marks for this parody of the ‘well, actually’ brigade.
hi, cow expert here! this is not funny, cows only do this when they’re in extreme distress. https://t.co/ww0Nz5cusG
— ᠵᠡᠷᠯᠢᠭ ᠨᠣᠬᠠᠢ ☸ #FreeTopG (@follyglot) January 22, 2023
READ MORE
Three baby goats on a trampoline
Source @buitengebieden Image @buitengebieden