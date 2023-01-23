Animals

Stop everything for the fight of the century – between two lambs

Poke Staff. Updated January 23rd, 2023

We can’t stop watching footage of this thrilling, action-packed fight. No – not Eubank v Smith, Lamb v Slightly bigger lamb.

We’re surprised they don’t just stick to each other like a coule of pieces of Velcro.

Other people were smitten by the savage-ish beasts, too.

Top marks for this parody of the ‘well, actually’ brigade.

