“Bloody Boston Dynamics robots – coming over here, stealing our jobs”

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 23rd, 2023

You’re probably familiar with the increasingly adept Boston Dynamics robot range, Spot and Atlas. If not, here they are having a New Year boogie, back in 2020.

Things turned a little more dystopian when the NYPD took one on a raid.

In 2023, they’re coming to steal your job. Not quite – yet – but watch this.

The robot’s new problem-solving skills and agility could make it a useful tool in search and rescue situations, as well as on a construction site near you, apparently.

We’re living in the future, and not everybody’s sure they want to.

Atlas might have to reapply for its Health & Safety certificate before it makes it beyond the interview stage.

The whole thing hits a little differently with this overdub.

Can it make a mug of tea, though?

