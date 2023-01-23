“Bloody Boston Dynamics robots – coming over here, stealing our jobs”
You’re probably familiar with the increasingly adept Boston Dynamics robot range, Spot and Atlas. If not, here they are having a New Year boogie, back in 2020.
Things turned a little more dystopian when the NYPD took one on a raid.
Nah they really got these robot police dogs in NYC. This is wild pic.twitter.com/iG7CTPFevH
— Shenellica Bettencourt (@1800SPOILED) April 12, 2021
In 2023, they’re coming to steal your job. Not quite – yet – but watch this.
It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. pic.twitter.com/osOWiiBlSh
— Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) January 18, 2023
The robot’s new problem-solving skills and agility could make it a useful tool in search and rescue situations, as well as on a construction site near you, apparently.
We’re living in the future, and not everybody’s sure they want to.
1.
Humans, we’ve had a good run…
(And yes, this is real) pic.twitter.com/lpIFYGUxJE
— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) January 18, 2023
2.
This robot runs sarcastically. https://t.co/sRY4CQ6G1s
— Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) January 19, 2023
3.
Honestly, based on the last few years I’m all for letting them have a go for a bit. https://t.co/tyYQKxDpAC
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 19, 2023
4.
These boston dynamics videos just keep getting more and more concerning. pic.twitter.com/PGs9KmhHC1
— 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) January 18, 2023
5.
I mean, bloody hell. pic.twitter.com/1ZOZHIF0eI
— Andy (@alreadytaken74) January 18, 2023
6.
Totally normal and friendly robot, can’t imagine anything going wrong pic.twitter.com/EEkhg9AJer
— Aaron Levie (@levie) January 19, 2023
7.
Our children’s future coworkers will be a robot pic.twitter.com/9BsdJQCTyH
— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 21, 2023
8.
All of us looking at these Boston Dynamics robots: pic.twitter.com/Uy55wMviOI
— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 18, 2023
9.
They’re gonna kill us all! pic.twitter.com/BHFtSh1yO0
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 21, 2023
Atlas might have to reapply for its Health & Safety certificate before it makes it beyond the interview stage.
The OSHA inspector watching it throw the tool bag in an elevated work environment https://t.co/sKe8esYbnt pic.twitter.com/WcYHOuGiK2
— Zane Schacht – Voice Goblin 🐀 (@VoicesByZane) January 19, 2023
The whole thing hits a little differently with this overdub.
Wow this new robot video from Boston Dynamics is terrifying! 👀
Sound on 🔈 pic.twitter.com/UFncMpIuYy
— Pierre Novellie (@pierrenovellie) January 19, 2023
Can it make a mug of tea, though?
Source Boston Dynamics