“Bloody Boston Dynamics robots – coming over here, stealing our jobs”

You’re probably familiar with the increasingly adept Boston Dynamics robot range, Spot and Atlas. If not, here they are having a New Year boogie, back in 2020.

Things turned a little more dystopian when the NYPD took one on a raid.

Nah they really got these robot police dogs in NYC. This is wild pic.twitter.com/iG7CTPFevH — Shenellica Bettencourt (@1800SPOILED) April 12, 2021

In 2023, they’re coming to steal your job. Not quite – yet – but watch this.

It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. pic.twitter.com/osOWiiBlSh — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) January 18, 2023

The robot’s new problem-solving skills and agility could make it a useful tool in search and rescue situations, as well as on a construction site near you, apparently.

We’re living in the future, and not everybody’s sure they want to.

Humans, we’ve had a good run… (And yes, this is real) pic.twitter.com/lpIFYGUxJE — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) January 18, 2023

Honestly, based on the last few years I’m all for letting them have a go for a bit. https://t.co/tyYQKxDpAC — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 19, 2023

These boston dynamics videos just keep getting more and more concerning. pic.twitter.com/PGs9KmhHC1 — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) January 18, 2023

Totally normal and friendly robot, can’t imagine anything going wrong pic.twitter.com/EEkhg9AJer — Aaron Levie (@levie) January 19, 2023

Our children’s future coworkers will be a robot pic.twitter.com/9BsdJQCTyH — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 21, 2023

All of us looking at these Boston Dynamics robots: pic.twitter.com/Uy55wMviOI — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 18, 2023

They’re gonna kill us all! pic.twitter.com/BHFtSh1yO0 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 21, 2023

Atlas might have to reapply for its Health & Safety certificate before it makes it beyond the interview stage.

The OSHA inspector watching it throw the tool bag in an elevated work environment https://t.co/sKe8esYbnt pic.twitter.com/WcYHOuGiK2 — Zane Schacht – Voice Goblin 🐀 (@VoicesByZane) January 19, 2023

The whole thing hits a little differently with this overdub.

Wow this new robot video from Boston Dynamics is terrifying! 👀 Sound on 🔈 pic.twitter.com/UFncMpIuYy — Pierre Novellie (@pierrenovellie) January 19, 2023

Can it make a mug of tea, though?

Source Boston Dynamics Image Screengrab