People want to call time on this passive-aggressive list of bar upcharges

A Redditor named u/SuperCub took to r/funny to share this (hopefully) tongue-in-cheek bar sign from the US.

A lot of people didn’t appreciate the joke – and in some cases didn’t understand some of the penalty-attracting offences.

I don’t think that I’d want to drink here. It’s not because I’m inclined towards doing any of these things, this sign would just give me the vibe that I’m generally detested by the staff.

teabagalomaniac

How does one even order without being acknowledged? You just speak out what you want into the atmosphere and hope your drink is made?

happybluebird

This bar kind of sucks. I’m a bartender and we are always happy to meet other bartenders. We also love people telling us to surprise them; it gave us a chance to be creative.

esoteric_enigma

This place screams small plastic cup energy.

LordCheeto

It makes me want to walk in and do as many of them as possible without ordering anything.

Octowuss1

This bar is fun at parties.

isthisdystopia6

As someone who was a bartender for years I find this so petty and childish. If you aren’t being a problem physically or just weird around everyone else then I’m just gonna serve you normally.

cataclysmicasthmatic

How dare everybody pay for themselves in a group.

idontwanttosayssorry

u/jael_oh_el thought one in particular was a bit harsh

Dang, charged extra for being excited about your birthday, that’s cold.

And u/minniehaha123 wanted it be a two-way street.

30% discount if we sense you hate customers or see you roll your eyes.

The bar has obviously misjudged its approach. They should have taken their lead from this coffee shop that gives a discount for good manners.



