As if this customer complaint wasn’t bad enough, the boss’s response was off the scale

There are bad bosses and there are bad bosses, and then there’s this bad boss, whose response to a hunger employee had people spitting nails.

As if it was bad enough that a customer made a complaint, the employer’s less than sympathetic response beggars belief.

‘Store Manager yells at me because I can barely afford to eat,’ said LowerFreedom.

Awful.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted over on Reddit.

“Do it, I want you to straight up go to corporate and complain that you don’t pay me enough for me to meet my basic needs of housing and food.”

glockster19m ‘The beatings will continue until morale improves.’

illuminerdi ‘There is no worse feeling than starving at work and having no money to get anything…i experienced this a lot growing up working at shitty labor hauls.’

Slow_Flow_4722 ‘STOP BEING POOR IMMEDIATELY OR YOU WILL BE WRITTEN UP!!’

JMarv615 ‘F**k them. The should be providing you resources like the employee assistance program or a number you can call. ‘If this was one of my employees when I was a manager I would totally be getting them a small gift card for food. That and seeing what kind of training I could get them into to help their career.’

bummedoutmama “You’re an adult you should know this.” Is more than enough to convince me to quit on the spot. Nobody talks down to me like I’m a child.’

Source Reddit u/LowerFreedom