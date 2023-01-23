Alison Hammond calling out government corruption as she sees it was a hilarious TV moment

Entertainment

To the world of ITV’s This Morning now – no, stick with us – where presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were discussing the latest government scandal – take your pick – with guests Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth.

In particular, they were mulling over the previously unpaid taxes of Tory party chairman – at the time of writing – Nadhim Zahawi.

And very considered it was too. Well, up to a point. It’s best if you watch the whole thing but if you’re in a hurry, skip to the 1m 20secs mark.

I would LOVE to know what @thismorning producers were saying to @AlisonHammond in her ear at the end of this clip 🤣pic.twitter.com/MrVXUZdn8U — Rhammel (@Rhammified) January 22, 2023

Absolute queen!

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Honestly. I nearly choked the first time I saw it. It’s the way you just KNOW the producers definitely panicked looking at her facial expressions afterwards 🤣🤣🤣 — Rhammel (@Rhammified) January 22, 2023

Carol Vordeman giving the corrupt Tory cabal both barrels! Go on girl! pic.twitter.com/97dOMjUmjP — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) January 21, 2023

Producer “ we need balance, say they aren’t here to defend themselves”

Her “they aren’t here to defend themselves BUT THEYRE ALL CORRUPT” 🤣 she’s not wrong — J C (@JoolzCook) January 22, 2023

❤️love the part where Alison says “their not hear to defend themselves, but their all corrupt” you can literally see her ear piece erupt 😂 And Vorders is just brilliant, she really got traction on this, when it was being ignored.

Prime candidates for #FierceWomenFriday I think https://t.co/WGearhBwyw — Sam (@loulouyoohoo) January 22, 2023

This is why Alison is and will always be an actual Queen. I died at the end 😂😂🎉🎉🎉 — Nadia Essex (@LadyNadiaEssex) January 23, 2023

Source Twitter @AndExcluded