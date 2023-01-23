Entertainment

Alison Hammond calling out government corruption as she sees it was a hilarious TV moment

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2023

To the world of ITV’s This Morning now – no, stick with us – where presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were discussing the latest government scandal – take your pick – with guests Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth.

In particular, they were mulling over the previously unpaid taxes of Tory party chairman – at the time of writing – Nadhim Zahawi.

And very considered it was too. Well, up to a point. It’s best if you watch the whole thing but if you’re in a hurry, skip to the 1m 20secs mark.

Absolute queen!

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

