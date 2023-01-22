Woody-Wolf the Pomeranian was living his very best life in this agility contest
We absolutely love this clip of a very excited Pomeranian giving an agility course his all. It’s one minute of pure, unadulterated doggy joy.
Woody-Wolf didn’t win the round at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Show in 2021, but he won over the entire comments section on u/Thuooao‘s post.
I AM SPEED.
noirest
Those little yelps at the beginning were him revving his engine. 😂
flyonthesewalls
I love that the only thing that slowed it down was the see-saw because it was so small it took forever to tip it down with its weight!
reversewang
Poms can really haul ass when they’re excited. I have an old one and he still takes off like a rocket when the mood strikes.
SeaImportance7538
TIL I’m less athletic than a Pomeranian.
StuffNButts
The fastest fluff in the game.
wjmaher
You can just hear him breaking the sound barrier in the tunnel.
mf72
u/Mommasandthellamas was bemused.
Idk how they do this, My dog would walk up to the first post, sniff it, then piss on it
Woody-Wolf’s energy was very similar to that of rescue dog Kratu, but maybe a tad more accurate.
