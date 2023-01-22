Woody-Wolf the Pomeranian was living his very best life in this agility contest

Animals

We absolutely love this clip of a very excited Pomeranian giving an agility course his all. It’s one minute of pure, unadulterated doggy joy.

Woody-Wolf didn’t win the round at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Show in 2021, but he won over the entire comments section on u/Thuooao‘s post.

I AM SPEED.

noirest

Those little yelps at the beginning were him revving his engine. 😂

flyonthesewalls

I love that the only thing that slowed it down was the see-saw because it was so small it took forever to tip it down with its weight!

reversewang

Poms can really haul ass when they’re excited. I have an old one and he still takes off like a rocket when the mood strikes.

SeaImportance7538

TIL I’m less athletic than a Pomeranian.

StuffNButts

The fastest fluff in the game.

wjmaher

You can just hear him breaking the sound barrier in the tunnel.

mf72

u/Mommasandthellamas was bemused.

Idk how they do this, My dog would walk up to the first post, sniff it, then piss on it

Woody-Wolf’s energy was very similar to that of rescue dog Kratu, but maybe a tad more accurate.

