Fine dining 50 feet in the air is not for everyone
A TikToker named Justin Berry has shared a clip of his date-night with his wife in Croatia’s high society. Literally.
Dinner in the Sky is a concept dining experience that started in Belgium but now organises events on six continents, all offering the same thrilling – or terrifying – experience of leisure events at a great height, courtesy of a crane and a lot of health and safety planning.
@justinberry1981 #Dinnerinthesky#scaredshitless ♬ Confusion or something else – Ron
Clearly, it’s not for everyone – including us.
The replies to Justin’s video suggest it’s not for most people, actually.
In short …
We can’t offer balance, because there wasn’t one – but here’s a more positive comment just to prove they existed.
As well as the actual dining part, Justin shared a little of the preparation.
@justinberry1981 #Dinnerinthesky #scaredshitless ♬ You and Me – Yelawolf
@justinberry1981 #dinnerinthesky #buckled_up #journeybegins @nberry00 ♬ I Believe I Can Fly (Radio Edit) – R.Kelly
Still a hard nope.
