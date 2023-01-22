Fine dining 50 feet in the air is not for everyone

Entertainment

A TikToker named Justin Berry has shared a clip of his date-night with his wife in Croatia’s high society. Literally.

Dinner in the Sky is a concept dining experience that started in Belgium but now organises events on six continents, all offering the same thrilling – or terrifying – experience of leisure events at a great height, courtesy of a crane and a lot of health and safety planning.

Clearly, it’s not for everyone – including us.

The replies to Justin’s video suggest it’s not for most people, actually.

In short …

We can’t offer balance, because there wasn’t one – but here’s a more positive comment just to prove they existed.

As well as the actual dining part, Justin shared a little of the preparation.

Still a hard nope.

READ MORE

This guy was furious when his date turned up on a bicycle and you’ll be bellowing into next year

Source Justin Berry Image Screengrab