Top 10 ways to ditch the boredom on the long trip around IKEA

In today’s episode of First World Problems, u/Rooqz took to r/CasualUK to get tips for making a trip to IKEA less of an ordeal.

Being dragged to ‘go look round’ IKEA by my partner. What are some games I can play to keep myself sane?

They’re clearly not the only person to think that way – as the responses demonstrate so well.

1.

We (me and one housemate) once tried to see how many mini pencils we could slip into another housemate’s handbag without her noticing. Turns out a lot. Her face when she went to pay…

clenny88

2.

Drop behind your partner, then go through the staff only doors that let you short circuit the route through the store. See the surprise on their face when you reappear from the wrong direction.

3cogs

3.

Get toy mice from the kids section and go hide them in the kitchens and cookware.

dmitrybelyakov

4.

Spot the rudest-sounding product name. “Rekdal” was always good for a chuckle.

HoneyGlazedBadger

5.



Vimes619

Via

6.

Refer to everything by its label name and do not accept that it’s a “chair” or “spatula”. Firmly and directly correct your partner when they slip up.

Jonty_Lowstar

7.

Play hide and seek without telling your partner.

smokedabudeveryday

8.

I was once at IKEA standing next to a bed and a pair of hands shot out from underneath the bed and grabbed my ankles. I got a fright and screamed. It was some kids hiding under the bed and mucking about. Seems like a fun way to pass the time until you get thrown out, then you can go home. 🙂

SpacingIsMyGame

9.



LeanMeanDrMachine

Via

10.

Kitchen Timers. Find them and just give a good few a decent twist round the dial. Walk away to a non attributable distance and wait for them all to start going off. Kept me and my brother amused on every IKEA trip.

HipHopAllotment

Some IKEA games are naturally occurring.

The how-many-times-do-we-have-to-drive-around-the-carpark-until-we-find-a-space game is always fun at IKEA on a a weekend.

IAmAlex86

u/Unwanted_subway had an astute observation.

I call IKEA the Swedish Relationship Test. If you come out still happy with your partner, then you’re meant to be together.

But we’ll leave the last word to u/78CR.

Sounds like a great day out to me, you weirdo.

