17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

It’s that time of the week when we round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1.’I thought I lost $350 and then three months later I found it in my four year olds room’

2. ‘Couldn’t figure out why I couldn’t put my shoes on. It’s cause my 6-year-old pulled a great prank’

3. ‘I requested 8 bananas in my weekly grocery pickup order…. They gave me 8 BUNCHES, and managed to only charge me $0.68 – the price of one single banana’



4.’You wanna fight? Hold on let me go get my catapult’



5.’The restrooms at my local pizzeria’



6. ‘This one comes with a warning’



7. ‘The inflation has now reached my butt’

8. ‘People kept leaving poop stains in our dormhouse toilets so my roommate took the situation in his own hands’

9. ‘I was passing stonehenge and wanted to get a picture, this is what I managed to capture 😎’

