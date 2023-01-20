Pronunciation was this Wheel of Fortune contestant’s very expensive Achilles’ heel

Entertainment

Back in 2014, a Wheel of Fortune contestant named Julian Batts went down in TV history for one of the most unfortunate near-wins ever seen.

Watch how it happened.

It looks like pronunciation is his Achilles’ heel. We bet he wished he’d taken Classical Studies.

Despite its age, the clip is still new to some people, and so is the deep sense of indignation on his behalf. These are a few things people have been saying about it.

That Indiana education did him dirty here pic.twitter.com/4S7NzR3xKw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 18, 2023

Nahh I would’ve been on TV crying my fucking eyes out😭😭😭

I’d regret this moment the rest of my life lol — CERTIFIED LOVER ROB (@SweetsRobbie) January 17, 2023

I think about this episode more than I should https://t.co/oeyWlDDFL3 — The Impatient Tourist (@ImpatienTourist) January 19, 2023

the irony of losing while providing the literal definition of the subject matter..that alone deserves a few bucks https://t.co/lbSlnAPbH8 — Lance Medow (@LanceMedow) January 19, 2023

Wait – this ain’t Jeopardy. Not ok Pat. https://t.co/B4T5bOWsaT — Tanzina Vega (@tanzinavega) January 19, 2023

The noise I made in response to this video was somewhere between a scream and a quack and a laugh https://t.co/fVDkCCxWes — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) January 19, 2023

Although he missed out on the million, he won the episode and took home $11,700, which is still a nice payout for answering a few questions.

READ MORE

Surely the dumbest two minutes of any quiz show ever had people facepalming into next week

Source CNation87 Image Screengrab