Entertainment

Pronunciation was this Wheel of Fortune contestant’s very expensive Achilles’ heel

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 20th, 2023

Back in 2014, a Wheel of Fortune contestant named Julian Batts went down in TV history for one of the most unfortunate near-wins ever seen.

Watch how it happened.

It looks like pronunciation is his Achilles’ heel. We bet he wished he’d taken Classical Studies.

Despite its age, the clip is still new to some people, and so is the deep sense of indignation on his behalf. These are a few things people have been saying about it.

Although he missed out on the million, he won the episode and took home $11,700, which is still a nice payout for answering a few questions.

READ MORE

Surely the dumbest two minutes of any quiz show ever had people facepalming into next week

Source CNation87 Image Screengrab