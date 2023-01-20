Pronunciation was this Wheel of Fortune contestant’s very expensive Achilles’ heel
Back in 2014, a Wheel of Fortune contestant named Julian Batts went down in TV history for one of the most unfortunate near-wins ever seen.
Watch how it happened.
BRUTAL💀 pic.twitter.com/tyu5iDty6U
— ColtsNation87 (@CNation87) January 17, 2023
It looks like pronunciation is his Achilles’ heel. We bet he wished he’d taken Classical Studies.
Despite its age, the clip is still new to some people, and so is the deep sense of indignation on his behalf. These are a few things people have been saying about it.
That Indiana education did him dirty here pic.twitter.com/4S7NzR3xKw
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 18, 2023
He should’ve walked off set. pic.twitter.com/vWTPb5HtBo
— K.O. (@kofromatatf) January 18, 2023
Nahh I would’ve been on TV crying my fucking eyes out😭😭😭
I’d regret this moment the rest of my life lol
— CERTIFIED LOVER ROB (@SweetsRobbie) January 17, 2023
I think about this episode more than I should https://t.co/oeyWlDDFL3
— The Impatient Tourist (@ImpatienTourist) January 19, 2023
I'm in tears https://t.co/7ZKyCk8DxA
— Chuckk Flyy (@CoolHunta) January 18, 2023
the irony of losing while providing the literal definition of the subject matter..that alone deserves a few bucks https://t.co/lbSlnAPbH8
— Lance Medow (@LanceMedow) January 19, 2023
Wait – this ain’t Jeopardy. Not ok Pat. https://t.co/B4T5bOWsaT
— Tanzina Vega (@tanzinavega) January 19, 2023
The noise I made in response to this video was somewhere between a scream and a quack and a laugh https://t.co/fVDkCCxWes
— Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) January 19, 2023
Although he missed out on the million, he won the episode and took home $11,700, which is still a nice payout for answering a few questions.
READ MORE
Surely the dumbest two minutes of any quiz show ever had people facepalming into next week
Source CNation87 Image Screengrab