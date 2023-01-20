This restaurant blamed their staff for its ‘indefinite closure’ and got all the responses it deserved

Life

Employer of the week is surely this business, a restaurant which has unfortunately had to ‘close indefinitely’.

Not only that, it decided to publicly blame the staff for its decision to shut up shop, while at the same time declaring that it would never let staff tell it when it can and can’t open.

Hmmm.

‘Always the employees’ fault,’ said chupper99 who shared the picture over on Reddit.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

‘Airing your dirty laundry for all customers to see? Solid business practice. Taught at management courses everywhere.’

tapakip ‘It seems like employees actually will tell you when you can and can’t be open, at least your dining room.’

ParamedicCareful3840 ‘That was the first thing I thought of as soon as I got to the bottom of the sign.’

johnnieswalker ‘It’s an interesting choice to still switch up their fun colors just to sound like assholes.’

Dawnzila “Anyway! Our team is hiring! Come be a part of…”

revsamaze

Source Reddit u/chupper99