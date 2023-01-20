This BBC News robo cam went rogue and people loved how the presenter handled it

Videos

Every so often a robo cam goes rogue in a BBC News studio, but we’ve never seen the presenter handle it as calmly as they do here.

It’s Victoria Valentine who shared exactly what happened on Twitter …

Unexpectedly off-piste today for a #Davos story. Bend ze knees & trust (in your director). Thank you to the cool heads in the gallery this morning who make recoveries *almost* look like they were scripted all along. pic.twitter.com/fiK5G0MSac — Victoria Valentine (@VValentineNews) January 20, 2023

… and the plaudits came pouring in!

Handled it like such a pro, that made my morning 😂 — Laurène Rey-Millet (@ReyMillet) January 20, 2023

Top professionalism from the presenter. I’d be too busy giggling — AndyinBrum gratefull im not Space Karen (@AndyinBrum) January 20, 2023

This is what happens when you replace human camera operators with robots 😁 — Unusable Podcast (@UnusablePodcast) January 20, 2023

Styled it out, five stars. pic.twitter.com/Noy0t6wtkj — Lee Burton (@thatleeburton) January 20, 2023

Source Twitter @VValentineNews