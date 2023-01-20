Animals

This adorable kitten’s hilariously miscalculated jump is 8 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated January 20th, 2023

If you only watch one funny cat video today, then make it this one, eight seconds very well spent.

Wait for it, wait for it …

Ooof!

‘Wasn’t his turn with the brain cell.’
Morall_tach

‘This cat was the holder but you can pinpoint the moment when he lost his brain cell privilege.’
Desiderius_S

‘Kittens are nuts. I love their energy.’
wickeva

‘I love how they didn’t even jump for the mirror.’
thepsycocat

‘You don’t want a smart cat. Their sneaky asses get into shit. A nice dumb one just wants to play and nap on you. Nice dumb orange boy cat is the best cat. I have two of ’em and they’re dumb as stones–love it.’
look_ima_frog

Source Reddit u/PepsiColaMirinda