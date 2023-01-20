This adorable kitten’s hilariously miscalculated jump is 8 seconds very well spent
If you only watch one funny cat video today, then make it this one, eight seconds very well spent.
Wait for it, wait for it …
Ooof!
‘Wasn’t his turn with the brain cell.’
Morall_tach
‘This cat was the holder but you can pinpoint the moment when he lost his brain cell privilege.’
Desiderius_S
‘Kittens are nuts. I love their energy.’
wickeva
‘I love how they didn’t even jump for the mirror.’
thepsycocat
‘You don’t want a smart cat. Their sneaky asses get into shit. A nice dumb one just wants to play and nap on you. Nice dumb orange boy cat is the best cat. I have two of ’em and they’re dumb as stones–love it.’
look_ima_frog
Source Reddit u/PepsiColaMirinda