These Pink Floyd fans are furious with the band’s ‘woke’ rainbow and they’re another Prick in the Wall

Latest in an occasional series, facepalm of the week is surely this, these Pink Floyd fans who are furious with the ‘rainbow’ on the logo for the 50th anniversary of the band’s Dark Side of the Moon album.

The woke side of the moon!

Although, as anyone with a passing knowledge of Pink Floyd will know, the rainbow isn’t exactly a new addition to the classic album’s cover art.

Here’s a reminder, just in case.

And the Facebook comments prompted no end of mockery over on Reddit as you might imagine.

‘Refractions are so gay.’

Psilobones ‘Holy fucking balls these people are dumb. Pink Floyd has been using the rainbow literally forever. Get the fuck over yourself idiots.’

Minecrafter1975 ‘When you go so far right, you completely forget what is arguably the most iconic album cover EVER just to spew more hate.’

Valuable-Trick-6711 ‘Pink Floyd have been outspoken allies of the LGBTQ community for decades, so even if you don’t recognize this as a variation of the prism art, how can you listen to their music and not realize that they’re completely socially progressive?’

Friscogonewild ‘Y’all HAVE to be joking. Like it’s beyond obvious. Like one of the most well known cover arts ever.’

the_gl ‘Some people literally cannot stop thinking about gay people and “woke” to the point they see it in everything. ‘And they call liberals weird.’

But most of all, this.

‘Wow. 1) Pink Floyd was definitively not conservative. 2) The prism image is one of the most iconic album covers of all time. 3) Clearly, they didn’t need no education.’

And this!

“You’re making yourself look stupid!” ‘That much irony could power a city.’

Source Reddit u/Dangerous-Hour6062