Sky News chased Boris Johnson through Davos for a full minute and he didn’t have a fridge to hide in this time

Politics

Here’s a satisfying 60 seconds or so, Sky News and their most persistent reporter Ed Conway pursuing Boris Johnson through Davos after he refused to answer any of their questions.

The Sky man was keen to ask Johnson what he was doing at the global leadership forum seeing as he’s not PM anymore, and also whether he thought the actual PM (you remember, Rishi Sunak) should be there instead of being driven around without a seatbelt.

We heard @borisjohnson was here in Davos for a private event.

So we tracked him down to ask him what he was up to.

He took off.

We chased him.

Here’s what happened next:pic.twitter.com/NVuUOy1P3P — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) January 19, 2023

If only Johnson had known where the kitchen was, he could have done this.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about the low speed chase today.

clearly hard at work for the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip as usual https://t.co/O6C0Jfypkp — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) January 20, 2023

An insight into the real Boris Johnson, he’s not a fluffy buffoon. He’s evasive, entitled and ruthlessly self serving, a really nasty piece of work. pic.twitter.com/Cu8tUurV9w — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 19, 2023

"WHERE THE F**K IS MY FRIDGE??" https://t.co/6ReADAsuOH — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) January 20, 2023

We know why he's there. He's networking at our expense. Looking for clients for his next speech & enjoying 5 star hospitality. https://t.co/0vCkY7V4kr — Oli Stirling (@OWS1892) January 20, 2023

Source Twitter @EdConwaySky