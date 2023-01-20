Politics

Sky News chased Boris Johnson through Davos for a full minute and he didn’t have a fridge this time

John Plunkett. Updated January 20th, 2023

Here’s a satisfying 60 seconds or so, Sky News and their most persistent reporter Ed Conway pursuing Boris Johnson through Davos after he refused to answer any of their questions.

The Sky man was keen to ask Johnson what he was doing at the global leadership forum seeing as he’s not PM anymore, and also whether he thought the actual PM (you remember, Rishi Sunak) should be there instead of being driven around without a seatbelt.

If only Johnson had known where the kitchen was, he could have done this.

Source Twitter @EdConwaySky