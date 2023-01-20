Rishi Sunak filmed some levelling-up guff while riding in a car without his seat belt – 15 fixed-penalty notices

Politics

We’ve all done it – casually broken the law and put ourselves and the front seat passenger in danger to get a good Instagram reel on a trip to the North to pretend we’re levelling up. If I had a pound for every time, etc. etc.

Here’s Rishi Sunak, who – as one of Boris Johnson’s cabinet members – was fined for breaking lockdown laws, doing just that.

🚨 | NEW: PM Rishi Sunak was NOT wearing a seatbelt in a video recorded in his Government car this morning pic.twitter.com/SOLn5YGnT7 — Politics UK 🇬🇧 (@POLITlCSUK) January 19, 2023

The biggest shock isn’t that the PM didn’t think twice before doing something reckless, filming it and posting it on the internet, but that he isn’t in a private jet.

Downing Street has already issued an apology.

No 10 admits 'brief error of judgement' after PM caught on video not wearing a seatbelt https://t.co/e2IlMeclsO — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 19, 2023

Tweeters weren’t buying it.

1.

Apologies for not wearing a seatbelt, but I thought that rule only applied to other people and not to us. You know, like all the other rules.#LevellingUpFundpic.twitter.com/ZzFmiHcgFL — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 19, 2023

2.

He's as bad as Johnson and Truss – "Rules are for the little people". https://t.co/WSYO3HR14w — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) January 19, 2023

3.

I'd enjoy this a lot more if it was a seatbelt safety ad and ended abruptly after an emergency brake and a haunting animated message. https://t.co/vcGmD4tRi8 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 19, 2023

4.

Odd that he never blinks. pic.twitter.com/A6hUP0JCUn — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) January 19, 2023

5.

It's so STUPID! Because yeah, I get the strategy… Get everyone talking about how you're not wearing a seatbelt, to distract people from the economic harm you've inflicted on people… But all this does is remind people that Rishi Sunak was a law breaker during lockdown too! pic.twitter.com/AyxBIo509m — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 19, 2023

6.

some might say Rishi Sunak breaking the law by not wearing a seatbelt is a dead cat strategy but no this lot really are that stupidpic.twitter.com/SSw0jfPkPe — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 19, 2023

7.

.@Uber never using your pool service again fml pic.twitter.com/WsH4HQFa7u — Calgie (@christiancalgie) January 19, 2023

8.