Politics

Rishi Sunak filmed some levelling-up guff while riding in a car without his seat belt – 15 fixed-penalty notices

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 20th, 2023

We’ve all done it – casually broken the law and put ourselves and the front seat passenger in danger to get a good Instagram reel on a trip to the North to pretend we’re levelling up. If I had a pound for every time, etc. etc.

Here’s Rishi Sunak, who – as one of Boris Johnson’s cabinet members – was fined for breaking lockdown laws, doing just that.

The biggest shock isn’t that the PM didn’t think twice before doing something reckless, filming it and posting it on the internet, but that he isn’t in a private jet.

Downing Street has already issued an apology.

Tweeters weren’t buying it.

