A child’s note on a Lunar New Year wishing tree was so very relatable
We’re approaching the Lunar New Year, widely celebrated across Asia and commonly known in the West as Chinese New Year.
In a shopping centre, a wishing tree had been decorated with people’s hopes for the Year of the Rabbit – including an extremely relatable one – seemingly written by a child.
We’ve all been there.
These comments on u/some_chicken_please‘s post caught our attention.
Written by Dave, 41, father of three, written by his non-dominant hand.
MrTom
Agreed, little Jimmy. We should dismantle capitalism.
CleverPun0
We have one at my local westfield mall too. Top two I saw were for a life and to beat Elden Ring.
mitchymoo
Kid wants another pandemic.
MrLizardWizard
u/TheSpitfire93 spoke for many, many people.
Me too kid.
READ MORE
These men celebrated Chinese New Year by launching giant fireworks at each other
Image KatherineLake on Pixabay