A child’s note on a Lunar New Year wishing tree was so very relatable

Poke Staff. Updated January 20th, 2023

We’re approaching the Lunar New Year, widely celebrated across Asia and commonly known in the West as Chinese New Year.

In a shopping centre, a wishing tree had been decorated with people’s hopes for the Year of the Rabbit – including an extremely relatable one – seemingly written by a child.

We’ve all been there.

These comments on u/some_chicken_please‘s post caught our attention.

Written by Dave, 41, father of three, written by his non-dominant hand.
MrTom

Agreed, little Jimmy. We should dismantle capitalism.
CleverPun0

We have one at my local westfield mall too. Top two I saw were for a life and to beat Elden Ring.
mitchymoo

Kid wants another pandemic.
MrLizardWizard

u/TheSpitfire93 spoke for many, many people.

Me too kid.

