A child’s note on a Lunar New Year wishing tree was so very relatable

We’re approaching the Lunar New Year, widely celebrated across Asia and commonly known in the West as Chinese New Year.

In a shopping centre, a wishing tree had been decorated with people’s hopes for the Year of the Rabbit – including an extremely relatable one – seemingly written by a child.

We’ve all been there.

These comments on u/some_chicken_please‘s post caught our attention.

Written by Dave, 41, father of three, written by his non-dominant hand.

MrTom

Agreed, little Jimmy. We should dismantle capitalism.

CleverPun0

We have one at my local westfield mall too. Top two I saw were for a life and to beat Elden Ring.

mitchymoo

Kid wants another pandemic.

MrLizardWizard

u/TheSpitfire93 spoke for many, many people.

Me too kid.

