They don’t make TV like this man’s questionable party piece anymore

Entertainment

There’s a definite danger of viewing favourite TV clips from many years ago through rose-tinted nostalgia goggles, and it can ruin some cherished memories to see them again.

We have to wonder whether people with fond recollections of this chap’s televised party piece will be shocked to be reminded of the genuine level of his talent.

See for yourself.

Probably my favourite clip of British TV ever.

A man who can jump on eggs without breaking them… pic.twitter.com/O2c3WgqyIl — Rae Earl (@RaeEarl) January 18, 2023

In case you were wondering – yes, that is a very young Sue Lawley, presenting Nationwide back in 1974.

Someone filled in a few blanks about the stylish egg-jumper.

Tony McCabe, the Nationwide egg jumper, was a protégé of a local Gorton (Manchester) hero known as 'Bouncing Billy Barker,'

Barker's jumping feats were legendary & won him many a bet.

One of his tricks was to jump over a horse from a standing start & another was 'egg jumping.' https://t.co/xqpQdo4pcx — is being irreverent (@TheCilla) January 18, 2023

Whether it was Tony’s *coughs* skill, his absolute audacity or the undeniable echoes of a more innocent time, some people genuinely enjoyed the clip. Although, there was a distinct whiff of sarcasm in the air.

You just don't get quality entertainment like this anymore. pic.twitter.com/rMUFBkBxyT — The Jase (@jasemonkey) January 18, 2023

"Jump on the eggs without breaking the eggs, let's see how they got on." pic.twitter.com/1ZU2hsNlo1 — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) January 18, 2023

"Where did those Python boys come up with their absurd scripts?" My God, to think these people had conquered a third of the world at one time… https://t.co/eCz48Eopsc — Rex Codex Libris (@CodexRex) January 18, 2023

Every now and then you see something that you just *know* was in the mix when Vic & Bob where developing their act. The egg-jumping shorts, the shiny little shoes with socks, the almost blank studio space… https://t.co/x9xL8UkWWR — Ray Newman (@MrRayNewman) January 18, 2023

I’d rather watch a whole season of OLD MAN TRIES TO JUMP ON EGGS WITHOUT BREAKING THEM than a single episode of LOVE ISLAND https://t.co/r5pDzOKBev — William Hussey Preorder KILLING JERICHO! (@WHusseyAuthor) January 18, 2023

Genuinely astonishing. People just don't put the same level of commitment into honing their skills anymore. https://t.co/oNNgDNcVTz — James O'Flynn (@jamesoflynn) January 18, 2023

We can’t argue with this.

There's a Brexit benefits metaphor if ever I saw one https://t.co/as3PRKJK0h — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 18, 2023

READ MORE

This horrific (and hilarious) watermelon catapult fail is an all-time classic TV moment

Source Rae Earl Image Screengrab