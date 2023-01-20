The Daily Mail’s latest weird attack on the National Trust gave James O’Brien a Woke Watch for the history books

Entertainment

As part of his hugely popular LBC show, James O’Brien features an occasional spotlight on the Culture Wars, which he calls Woke Watch.

On Thursday, he covered the Daily Mail’s on-brand spin on the National Trust’s audacious decision to represent Henry VIII as the disabled man he undoubtedly was.

It’s a mindblowing and very funny listen.

'This is the maddest story I could remember seeing since Wokewatch was invented!' Even James O'Brien is surprised at the Daily Mail's desperateness in suggesting it's woke to say a disabled man – Henry VIII – was in fact disabled.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/bK1Z88XfUs — LBC (@LBC) January 19, 2023

‘Henry VIII had six wives, picked a fight with a pope and was so feted as a sportsman that foreign ambassadors remarked on his prowess. But he has now been described as a disabled king by the National Trust, which has given him a “woke rebranding”.’

The National Trust’s Director of Communications, Celia Richardson, posted the Daily Mail article – well, some of it – and corrected the record.

Article in today’s Daily Mail. The Trust didn’t remove Easter from its egg hunts. We did say Henry VIII used mobility aids because it’s true. Was research though – not a rebrand. We’re not allowed to rebrand historic figures as far as I know – that’d make my job sought-after 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LrgfkGjyHM — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) January 18, 2023

And the National Trust itself summed up the situation.

Us: "Hey, this happened in history and we think it's important to talk about it." Them: https://t.co/jpfrdeD63T pic.twitter.com/toaZ2yjwIU — National Trust (@nationaltrust) January 19, 2023

This woke lot shared their thoughts

Was not expecting to fully laugh at a National Trust Official Account Sassy Tweet. — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 19, 2023

They'll be calling Nelson disabled at this rate. Madness. pic.twitter.com/RZKJED8GN2 — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) January 19, 2023

Calling Henry VIII disabled is not “woke ideology” it’s literally just describing what he eventually became. His leg was badly injured to the point where it prevented him from easily moving around independently. That is the very definition of a physical disability. — Corina Apostu (@CorinaApostu) January 18, 2023

The Mail is presenting this as a "woke" rebranding.

Funny, because in school in the 70s, I was taught about an obese, syphilitic tyrant, who destroyed and/or killed most of his wives while trying to conceive a male heir.https://t.co/6jbNm0KAkn via @MailOnline — Huw Pryce (@HuwPryce) January 18, 2023

10/10 no notes; round of applause for whoever’s running this account https://t.co/viu3VctVaL — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) January 19, 2023

National Trust shitposting its way into me considering a membership. Nice. https://t.co/h6xxKlfHAB — Dr Tom Bowers (@fancywookiee) January 20, 2023

Why is pointing out Henry VIII had some mobility issues as he grew older *checks article* "woke rebranding". What the fuck does that even mean? https://t.co/E0eUZ6dQWZ — Nathen Amin ✒️📚 (@NathenAmin) January 18, 2023

Ironically, it looks like the Mail might have to write a scathing piece about itself.

The Daily Mail article starts off complaining how "woke" the National Trust is for calling Henry VIII disabled… and then ends by explaining that he was disabled 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/or6PTlpcbj — Darshna Soni (@darshnasoni) January 18, 2023

Just as soon as it develops self-awareness.

