When your two cats want to exercise at the same time it was never going to end well

Latest in an occasional series, funny cat video of the day is surely this, two moggies equally determined to use the exercise wheel at the same time as each other.

And it ends just as well as you imagined it would.

Not for nothing did it go viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘Animals Being Derps’.

‘First time ever that I have seen cats follow the laws of physics.’

leosweden1 ‘Well, one cat can ignore the laws of physics. ‘Two cats cancel each other, leaving them vulnerable.’

dragonmp93 ‘That’s fucking hilarious and I’m super jealous that this was caught on camera.’

yellowzebrasfly ‘Tuxedo cat wanted it more.’

AdministrativePace14 ‘Yin and Yang.’

kroncw

Source Reddit u/namwoohyun