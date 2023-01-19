News

A rich Tory MP says nurses who use foodbanks aren’t budgeting properly – 12 injections of reason

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 19th, 2023

A Tory MP has fallen into the trap of trying to explain the cost of living crisis without engaging his brain, empathy or the services of a search engine.

Simon Clarke spoke to BBC Radio Tees.

“If you are using foodbanks and your average salary is £35,000 a year then something is wrong with your budgeting.”

Mr Clarke, who in the year up to the end of September 2022 claimed £24,388.50 in accommodation expenses, might want to investigate the meaning of ‘average’ and the effects of having to pay for hospital parking and deal with record-breaking inflation.

Here’s what one nurse had to say about it.

Other people had a thing or two to add.

Surprise, surprise. 30p Lee agreed with him.

Simon Clarke was glad of the support.

The Secret Tory crunched the numbers.

‘Something is wrong with your budgeting’.

Source Radio Tees Image Screengrab