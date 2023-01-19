A rich Tory MP says nurses who use foodbanks aren’t budgeting properly – 12 injections of reason

News

A Tory MP has fallen into the trap of trying to explain the cost of living crisis without engaging his brain, empathy or the services of a search engine.

Simon Clarke spoke to BBC Radio Tees.

“If you’re using a foodbank and you're earning the average nurses salary of £35,000 a year, then something is wrong with your budgeting” 🗣️ @SimonClarkeMP told @greenyfrom6am his thoughts on the #NursesStrike: — BBC Radio Tees (@BBCTees) January 18, 2023

“If you are using foodbanks and your average salary is £35,000 a year then something is wrong with your budgeting.”

Mr Clarke, who in the year up to the end of September 2022 claimed £24,388.50 in accommodation expenses, might want to investigate the meaning of ‘average’ and the effects of having to pay for hospital parking and deal with record-breaking inflation.

Here’s what one nurse had to say about it.

"If anyone needs to budget better it's the government" Sophie Baker joins the #NursesStrike picket line and explains how nurses have to pick up extra shifts just to make ends meet #FairPayforNursing Follow our live blog for more 👇 https://t.co/FLf3AipJLv pic.twitter.com/etmqRFXlov — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 18, 2023

Other people had a thing or two to add.

The reality of Tory Britain in 2023 is that too many nurses are coming into work hungry. Food banks are set up in hospitals just to feed staff. It’s a badge of shame for the Government. https://t.co/SdJ2Wp4tT8 — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) January 18, 2023

I'm not sure Simon Clarke, a man who backed the budget that nearly tanked the UK economy, is in any position to tell people to budget properly. — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) January 18, 2023

Budgetting must be easier when you have an expense account and subsidised food and drink at work. For the rest of us the policies this man supports have driven costs of everyrhing through the roof. Clown. https://t.co/OysHnMEaXV — RH (@MKDarlo) January 18, 2023

If you're earning a basic MP salary of £84,000 a year and still claiming for your energy bills then something is wrong with your morals https://t.co/EbvjENLQuV — Steve Jackson 💙 (@SteJck) January 18, 2023

Simon Clarke being out of touch and disingenuous, is it? 🤔 I'd say "the mask has slipped" but he's never really worn one https://t.co/y6nULyzgsI — Lewis Young (@Lew_Young) January 18, 2023

Tory MP Simon Clarke, who earns £84,000 a year, says skint nurses using food banks need to budget better.

He's got some front as he's claimed £200,700 expenses in just ONE year.

He even claimed £7.65 to send a document to a constituent by recorded post 🤔https://t.co/b6FjiYpBt3 — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) January 19, 2023

Simon Clarke takes the art of dismissive condescension to new depths. It's beyond insulting that, as a recent Cabinet Minister making around £151k, he's telling nurses starting at £27k their problem is that they're not budgeting properly. He's totally detached from their lives. https://t.co/d3QYDvrTcK — Andy McDonald MP (@AndyMcDonaldMP) January 18, 2023

Simon Clarke on @BBCTees earlier “if you’re a nurse and using a foodbank, there’s something wrong with your personal budgeting”. Absolutely reprehensible comment from a careerist politician who has seen his salary increase by over 15k since 2015. — just a guy (@utb_smith) January 18, 2023

I’d like to see Simon live on an average salary of a nurse. It’s interesting how an MP on more than £80k plus expenses, plus any second job he might have could have the audacity to tell a nurse that their budgeting is wrong. Clearly hasn’t seen how much things cost these days. — Richie Daiches Barlow (@The_DogWalker) January 18, 2023

What did I say this morning @RCPCHtweets , in the #ShiftTheDial webinar? I said middle aged well paid men need to stop giving crap advice about budgeting . A million miles away from the problem. Utter bullshit @utb_smith ,

From a man I’m ashamed to say is from my hometown https://t.co/7vUcCtoBUY — Ian Sinha (wheezylikesundaymorning) (@wheezylikesund1) January 18, 2023

It would be easier to budget if food inflation wasn't running at 16.9%. https://t.co/DQFdyLTOxr — Sir Norman of Nowhere, KBE, CSE.🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam671) January 18, 2023

So close to getting it https://t.co/RhfHIthkEL — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 18, 2023

Surprise, surprise. 30p Lee agreed with him.

Simon Clarke was glad of the support.

The Secret Tory crunched the numbers.

Exactly Simon. It's £2265 a month after tax. That's enough for a single nurse with two kids to rent a three bedroom flat in the South East AND still have £100 a week left for luxuries like bills and food. https://t.co/TEjxCowgd3 — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) January 19, 2023

‘Something is wrong with your budgeting’.

Source Radio Tees Image Screengrab