Tory MP Lee Anderson used a member of staff to try to make a point about food banks – only 9 responses you need

Conservative MP Lee Anderson never tires of telling people that it need not be a problem to feed yourself for not very much at all.

The MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire has previously suggested that the need for food banks has been overdone, blaming food poverty on a lack of cooking skills.

Now the Tory MP, who said it was perfectly easy to cook a nutritious meal for 30pm a time, has opened up a new front in his seemingly never-ending campaign by tweeting this.

Katy works for me. She is single & earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London, has student debt, £120 a month on travelling to work saves money every month, goes on foreign holidays & does not need to use a foodbank. Katy makes my point really well. pic.twitter.com/8nrwTSQ4Qs — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 19, 2023

Not for nothing did ‘poor Katy’ start trending on Twitter.

And these are surely the only 9 responses you need.

Hi Katy do you mind posing for a photograph, I want to tweet out your salary and living arrangements in order to shit on people in completely different circumstances that have been forced to use food banks because of our callous and shitty government, cheers — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 19, 2023

Katy works for me. She is single and earns less than 30k, rents a room with no windows and doesn't use foodbanks as long as she goes without protein. Hobbies include crying, queuing at passport desks on foreign holidays and having her name & photo put on twitter by her employer. https://t.co/LFWsWslZoP — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) January 19, 2023

So you’re saying that when you don’t have kids, you’re not paying off an abusive ex’s debts that were in both names, you’re not supporting other relatives who are going through hard times, and not facing other costs that are nobody else’s business, you don’t need foodbanks. OK. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 19, 2023

I am not really sure what point Mr Anderson is making, but I feel deeply sorry for his employee who will forever be associated with this bizarre tweet https://t.co/pXUxIEAVrW — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) January 19, 2023

Ask Katy what she would do if she had a kid. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 19, 2023

According to Katy's public and open LinkedIn she attended a private school with day fees of £20k per year, that's assuming she didn't board there. Her parents are fucking loaded babe xxx https://t.co/pc0MCFhwT7 — Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) January 19, 2023

Really hope someone offers Katy a better job on the back of this tweet. — David M Barnett (@davidmbarnett) January 19, 2023

Why are you paying Katy less than £30k a year when you literally have the option to pay her up to £37,466 per year? She deserves it – especially if she is going to be subject to public postings like this from you in an effort to exploit her for cheap political points on austerity pic.twitter.com/eVD3dwwNBx — Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) January 19, 2023

Hey Lee. What about yourself? You earn £84,000 a year and still needed to claim £223,000 in expenses on top of that because that’s not enough for you to budget. Maybe you should ask Katy for some tips. — Snowphie (@sleathington) January 19, 2023

Quite a lot of people were saying things like this.

This is an entirely inappropriate tweet from a Member of Parliament. I would be devastated if my boss tweeted out my financial situation for the world to see. This is shameful – poor Katy. Hope Mr Speaker does something about this. https://t.co/YHU2dcmTHh — Kate ✨️ (@katetaylor93) January 19, 2023

But if you prefer it particularly NSFW.

You’re a fucking idiot. — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) January 19, 2023

