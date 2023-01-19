Politics

Tory MP Lee Anderson used a member of staff to try to make a point about food banks – only 9 responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated January 19th, 2023

Conservative MP Lee Anderson never tires of telling people that it need not be a problem to feed yourself for not very much at all.

The MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire has previously suggested that the need for food banks has been overdone, blaming food poverty on a lack of cooking skills.

Now the Tory MP, who said it was perfectly easy to cook a nutritious meal for 30pm a time, has opened up a new front in his seemingly never-ending campaign by tweeting this.

Not for nothing did ‘poor Katy’ start trending on Twitter.

And these are surely the only 9 responses you need.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Quite a lot of people were saying things like this.

But if you prefer it particularly NSFW.

Source Twitter @LeeAndersonMP_