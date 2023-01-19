This ‘Coronavirus Survival 101’ board at a doctor’s surgery gave people all sorts of fear

Science

It’s not unusual, for obvious reasons, to walk into your doctor’s surgery and see all sorts of advice about how to stay safe – and help others – during a pandemic.

Except this particular sort of advice – well, almost all of it – wasn’t necessarily the sort of thing you’d expect – or hope – to see.

‘At the Doctor’s office in NC [North Carolina]’ said ascents1 who posted it.

The very opposite of reassuring for a lot of people, you might think. Especially these people, after the picture went viral on Reddit.

‘Find a new Doctor.’

graveRobbins ‘This reminds me of the time I took my pets to a new veterinarian and he gave me a pamphlet on Creationism before I left. I never took my pets back.’

LittleMrsMolly ‘I don’t understand this at all. My brother in law is an MD, and is also a man of faith. Is even a minister as well. There is ZERO evidence of that in his office. It has no place there, and he knows it.’

mksavage1138 ‘I’ll wager there are patients who love the doctor for this. And hold religion above science. What I don’t see on the board, besides washing, is any science. No mention of masks, social distancing, or vaccines. If the doctor does not believe those things can be of medical value for preventing COVID then they should lose their license.’

Yum_Kaax 5.) If you die it’s because you did something to deserve it ‘The LORD has made everything for its purpose, even the wicked for the day of trouble. Proverbs 16:4.’

Turkeymix 6) God sent the virus ‘Isaiah 45:7 KJV I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the LORD do all these things.’

bitee1

And finally, this. Very much this.

‘I’m assuming the steps for masking, social distancing and getting a vaccine are on the back of the board.’

fixfoxfax

Source Reddit u/ascents1