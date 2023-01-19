This cat’s wonderment at the juice going up and down the straw is 28 seconds well spent

This is just the break from reality that we needed right now, the look on this cat’s face as it watches the juice go up and down the straw.

Simple pleasures.

“What kinda sorcery is this?!”

rhn345

‘Now blow bubbles.’

BORG_US_BORG

‘Show them the trick where you hold your finger over one end and lift the straw out.’

RenaKunisaki

‘Here I am… laughing at a cat for being mesmerised by juice going through a straw whilst I can spend hours being entertained by their reaction.’

piximos