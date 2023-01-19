There’s so much to unpack from this advert for two dressers for sale

Pics

Advert of the week is surely this, an ad for two secondhand chest of drawers for sale, which went viral on Reddit because there it posed so many questions.

‘A lot to unpack here,’ said rdhamm who shared it.

There certainly is. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

‘If I’ve learned one thing in life, it’s this: ‘If someone tells you that something has never been shidd in, it’s definitely been shidd in.’

greymon90210 ‘Debera didn’t care so much about the online poker, it was the atrocious spelling that sent her packing.’

gibbakith ‘That and the shidding in the drawers.’

Chomp-Rock ‘Can someone translate “thank for looking gobbles”?’

thefifththrowaway ‘God bless?’

Walter_Stonkite ‘Omg you’re right, gobb less.’

Barnowl79 ‘There IS a lot to unpack here. About two durssers full.’

Sapient_Creampie ‘Wow $100 each, or two for $200. What a deal.’

Sorripto ‘It’s a “buy one get one” deal. You buy one and you get that one you bought.’

Source Reddit u/rdhamm