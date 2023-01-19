Contagious laughter at a funny spelling bee word has resurfaced because it’s so good

Weird World

We have a soft spot for Reddit’s r/ContagiousLaughter because there’s always something there to give your mood a lift.

On this occasion, it’s a post by u/samw424 that isn’t new, but it’ll be ‘new’ to some people – and a welcome reminder to others.

See for yourself.

Sardoodledom, in case you were wondering, means overly dramatic plot structures and characters in drama. Think soap operas.

The competition happened back in 2007, when the giggler – Kennyi Aouad – was just 11. Reddit users loved the clip.

This is so beautifully wholesome.

babserellaWT

This is really cute.

lavenderacid

Okay so I’m coming back to watch this every time I feel sad, this is adorable!

tinydemon

That kid’s great (and adorable). Obviously never heard the word before, still killed it.

pcengine

He is adorable 🙂 and his laugh is infectious 🤣🤭😆

FairConfidence8696

This is what the sub is meant for. Not TikTok people forcing themselves to wheeze over the top of someone else’s content.

storyofmylife92

If you know the word or paid attention to the clip, you probably noticed the spelling mistake in the video title. So did u/wakehikecamp.

Kid spelled it correctly. OP did not. “Sardoodledom”.

em>

Guess that makes me sardoodledumb.

In case you were wondering, Kennyi didn’t place on that occasion, but he came fifth two years later – out of 11 million initial contestants. And the word that caught him out? Palatschinken – which is a type of pancake – and no, we couldn’t have spelt it either.

READ MORE

This hospital’s hilarious spelling mistake is making everyone’s day better (and took us far too long to spot it)

Source r/ContagiousLaughter Image Screengrab