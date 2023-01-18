Weird flex, but okay – 21 times over
If you spend much time on social media, you’ve probably seen – or written – ‘weird flex, but okay’ at least once or twice.
It’s written as a response to posts boasting about or showing something that maybe isn’t that impressive or is simply strange for one reason or another.
The Reddit forum r/WeirdFlexButOK is a veritable treasure trove of things that fit the bill, and we’ve gathered some perfect examples for your enjoyment.
1. They were all out of gaming chairs
2. Eating boring food for clout
3. Brand name dropper
4. “Everybody look at my big oblong sheep”
5. But does it have olives?
6. Fried, boiled or frozen?
7. Check out my plague!
8. Might want to see a doctor about that
9. Bad day on the back nine?
10. “Burn! Ya loser hospital babies
11. Hell, yeah – I’m clumsy
