Rishi Sunak didn’t say what he meant to say and it’s a most unfortunate own goal

Politics

Another Wednesday, another PMQs, and it was the shocking ambulance waiting times that dominated much of the exchanges today.

But this moment in particular shone out for us, when prime minister Rishi Sunak didn’t quite say what he (presumably) wanted to say.

Rishi Sunak – "It was the Labour Party that showed their cards, this week, when it came to backing working people,” 👍#PMQs pic.twitter.com/ZA98t6ipgs — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 18, 2023

Cut! Can we try that again, PM?

Rishi Sunak: “It was the Labour Party that showed its true colours this week when it comes to backing working people”. Not sure that came across *quite* how he intended. #PMQs — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 18, 2023

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK