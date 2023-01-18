Politics

Rishi Sunak didn’t say what he meant to say and it’s a most unfortunate own goal

Poke Staff. Updated January 18th, 2023

Another Wednesday, another PMQs, and it was the shocking ambulance waiting times that dominated much of the exchanges today.

But this moment in particular shone out for us, when prime minister Rishi Sunak didn’t quite say what he (presumably) wanted to say.

Cut! Can we try that again, PM?

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK