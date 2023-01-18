‘My 22 year old cousin met his dream girl at a bar and it’s going pretty well’
Over on Twitter the always followable @HenpeckedHal shared an insight into the life of his 22-year-cousin and went viral, wildly viral.
My 22 year old cousin met his dream girl at a bar and it’s going pretty well pic.twitter.com/ZrHB8rYuoV
— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) January 17, 2023
And just in case that’s tricky to read …
That’s giving us an anxiety attack just looking at it.
And here are our favourite things people were saying about it.
At 22 no one’s worth that
— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) January 17, 2023
Why did he assume the * is a wild card and not a times symbol?
Maybe this is a PEMDAS test?
— David Pardo (@pardo_) January 17, 2023
The cousin could use ChatGPT to create a Python script that could automate much of this 😂
There are only 100 permutations here (10^2), so it’s not that bad. pic.twitter.com/Wl2drylf1F
— Amir Salihefendić (@amix3k) January 18, 2023
I mean the asterik is the 8 on a keyboard, any correlation?
— Wes Weekly (@WesWeeklySays) January 17, 2023
He needs to run. Now.
— Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) January 18, 2023
I mean shouldn’t there really only be 10 options? Same symbol so it should be the same number. If not, she doesn’t understand math so he should move on.
— acmorris (@audracmorris) January 17, 2023
did he get it yet
— Avery ✨ (@vroompman) January 17, 2023
Working on it!
— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) January 17, 2023
Narrator: She was not worth it.
— Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) January 18, 2023
Lots of people wondered if it was the same cousin @HenpeckedHal wrote about it a while back.
And yes, it’s the same cousin https://t.co/7oSXSHei5K
— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) January 17, 2023
Thing of wonder!
