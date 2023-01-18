Life

‘My 22 year old cousin met his dream girl at a bar and it’s going pretty well’

Poke Staff. Updated January 18th, 2023

Over on Twitter the always followable @HenpeckedHal shared an insight into the life of his 22-year-cousin and went viral, wildly viral.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

That’s giving us an anxiety attack just looking at it.

And here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

Lots of people wondered if it was the same cousin @HenpeckedHal wrote about it a while back.

Thing of wonder!

And if you don’t already follow @HenpeckedHal on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @HenpeckedHal Image Pixabay