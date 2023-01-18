Life

Over on Twitter the always followable @HenpeckedHal shared an insight into the life of his 22-year-cousin and went viral, wildly viral.

My 22 year old cousin met his dream girl at a bar and it’s going pretty well pic.twitter.com/ZrHB8rYuoV — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) January 17, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

That’s giving us an anxiety attack just looking at it.

At 22 no one’s worth that — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) January 17, 2023

Why did he assume the * is a wild card and not a times symbol? Maybe this is a PEMDAS test? — David Pardo (@pardo_) January 17, 2023

The cousin could use ChatGPT to create a Python script that could automate much of this 😂 There are only 100 permutations here (10^2), so it’s not that bad. pic.twitter.com/Wl2drylf1F — Amir Salihefendić (@amix3k) January 18, 2023

I mean the asterik is the 8 on a keyboard, any correlation? — Wes Weekly (@WesWeeklySays) January 17, 2023

He needs to run. Now. — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) January 18, 2023

I mean shouldn’t there really only be 10 options? Same symbol so it should be the same number. If not, she doesn’t understand math so he should move on. — acmorris (@audracmorris) January 17, 2023

did he get it yet — Avery ✨ (@vroompman) January 17, 2023

Working on it! — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) January 17, 2023

Narrator: She was not worth it. — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) January 18, 2023

And yes, it’s the same cousin https://t.co/7oSXSHei5K — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) January 17, 2023

