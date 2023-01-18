Celebrity

Kelly Cates had the funniest final word on that ‘porn noises’ Match of the Day prank

John Plunkett. Updated January 18th, 2023

As the entire world must surely be aware of by now, BBC1’s Match of the Day was rudely interrupted by porn noises on Tuesday night.

Here’s the moment the live coverage of Liverpool’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolves took a distinctly unexpected turn.

That’s enough of that already. Lineker saw the funny side even if his BBC bosses presumably didn’t.

And this mobile phone was later found taped to the back of the set in the prank, said to have been the work of YouTube prankster Jarvo69, or BMWJarvo.

And we mention it because the funniest final word surely went to Lineker’s BBC Sport colleague, Kelly Cates.

Boom!

And in a sign that certain parts of the BBC might have been taking the whole thing just a little bit too seriously, Lineker even ended up on Newsnight.

Would loved to have watched how Paxman would have dealt with that.

Source Twitter @KellyCates