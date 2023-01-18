Politics

Jeremy Hunt’s bizarre coffee ‘inflation explainer’ has been given just the edit it deserves

John Plunkett. Updated January 18th, 2023

It’s not only Rishi Sunak who addresses the nation like he’s reading a CBeebies bedtime story, now Jeremy Hunt is doing it too.

Taking time out from his busy schedule attempting to stitch the nation’s finances back together, the chancellor made a video explaining what inflation is and what the government is (apparently) going to do about it.

And a very odd watch it is too.

It prompted no end of totally on-point responses such as these.

But our favourite was this response, by the good people of @BestForBritain, who boiled it down to what Hunt – and the government – are actually doing.

Finally, a politician who tells the truth.

Source Twitter @BestForBritain