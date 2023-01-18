Jeremy Hunt’s bizarre coffee ‘inflation explainer’ has been given just the edit it deserves
It’s not only Rishi Sunak who addresses the nation like he’s reading a CBeebies bedtime story, now Jeremy Hunt is doing it too.
Taking time out from his busy schedule attempting to stitch the nation’s finances back together, the chancellor made a video explaining what inflation is and what the government is (apparently) going to do about it.
And a very odd watch it is too.
Why is inflation high and how are we going to halve it?
Grab a coffee and let Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt explain. pic.twitter.com/8mpf4xfxCO
— HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) January 18, 2023
It prompted no end of totally on-point responses such as these.
Who makes these? The script, camera angles, editing and even lens choices come together to create a condescending, mid-20th-century didactic tone.
— Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter) January 18, 2023
The public don’t need patronising lessons on the Tory cost of living crisis from Jeremy Hunt – they need help from the UK government that caused it.
If anyone should brush up on ‘Economics for Dummies’ – it’s the Tory ministers who cost our economy billions and hammered incomes. https://t.co/IoZ5tkjV1R
— Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴 (@Ianblackford_MP) January 18, 2023
If coffee cup explainers are your thing: pic.twitter.com/TatzWOJd16
— Jack Peat (@jacknpeat) January 18, 2023
Jeremy Hunt is asking why inflation is high. I'm hazarding a guess here, but could Tory Brexit and the £70bn Britain had to borrow as a result of Trussonomics have anything to do with it?
— David__Osland (@David__Osland) January 18, 2023
I'd be surprised if this screengrab doesn't make it onto a billboard at some stage. pic.twitter.com/mxGuAVimsU
— dan barker (@danbarker) January 18, 2023
Can't stop listening to how Jeremy Hunt says lockdown pic.twitter.com/DfBiDKDC7T
— Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) January 18, 2023
You forgot your order pic.twitter.com/U5ogiGLGdJ
— James Barr (@imjamesbarr) January 18, 2023
Me proud of myself for leaving the house: pic.twitter.com/hc7x4r3xSi
— Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) January 18, 2023
But our favourite was this response, by the good people of @BestForBritain, who boiled it down to what Hunt – and the government – are actually doing.
We wanted to be helpful to Chancellor Hunt. So we have edited his little promotional video, down to the actual truth.
Pass it on. ~AA pic.twitter.com/zLNj2odQKW
— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 18, 2023
Finally, a politician who tells the truth.
Please enjoy this CBeebies programme for toddlers which explains what happens after 13 years of a country being run by incompetent clowns who think Ladybird Thatcherism is an appropriate strategy for running a G7 economy with nuclear weapons.
— Brendan May (@bmay) January 18, 2023
Follow @BestForBritain on Twitter here!
Source Twitter @BestForBritain