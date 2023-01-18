Jeremy Hunt’s bizarre coffee ‘inflation explainer’ has been given just the edit it deserves

Politics

It’s not only Rishi Sunak who addresses the nation like he’s reading a CBeebies bedtime story, now Jeremy Hunt is doing it too.

Taking time out from his busy schedule attempting to stitch the nation’s finances back together, the chancellor made a video explaining what inflation is and what the government is (apparently) going to do about it.

And a very odd watch it is too.

Why is inflation high and how are we going to halve it? Grab a coffee and let Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt explain. pic.twitter.com/8mpf4xfxCO — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) January 18, 2023

It prompted no end of totally on-point responses such as these.

Who makes these? The script, camera angles, editing and even lens choices come together to create a condescending, mid-20th-century didactic tone. — Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter) January 18, 2023

The public don’t need patronising lessons on the Tory cost of living crisis from Jeremy Hunt – they need help from the UK government that caused it. If anyone should brush up on ‘Economics for Dummies’ – it’s the Tory ministers who cost our economy billions and hammered incomes. https://t.co/IoZ5tkjV1R — Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ianblackford_MP) January 18, 2023

If coffee cup explainers are your thing: pic.twitter.com/TatzWOJd16 — Jack Peat (@jacknpeat) January 18, 2023

Jeremy Hunt is asking why inflation is high. I'm hazarding a guess here, but could Tory Brexit and the £70bn Britain had to borrow as a result of Trussonomics have anything to do with it? — David__Osland (@David__Osland) January 18, 2023

I'd be surprised if this screengrab doesn't make it onto a billboard at some stage. pic.twitter.com/mxGuAVimsU — dan barker (@danbarker) January 18, 2023

Can't stop listening to how Jeremy Hunt says lockdown pic.twitter.com/DfBiDKDC7T — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) January 18, 2023

You forgot your order pic.twitter.com/U5ogiGLGdJ — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) January 18, 2023

Me proud of myself for leaving the house: pic.twitter.com/hc7x4r3xSi — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) January 18, 2023

But our favourite was this response, by the good people of @BestForBritain, who boiled it down to what Hunt – and the government – are actually doing.

We wanted to be helpful to Chancellor Hunt. So we have edited his little promotional video, down to the actual truth. Pass it on. ~AA pic.twitter.com/zLNj2odQKW — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 18, 2023

Finally, a politician who tells the truth.

Please enjoy this CBeebies programme for toddlers which explains what happens after 13 years of a country being run by incompetent clowns who think Ladybird Thatcherism is an appropriate strategy for running a G7 economy with nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/y1b2gf3BJb — Brendan May (@bmay) January 18, 2023

