This ‘break up’ text lasted longer than some relationships and went wildly viral

Over on Twitter Aly – or @kafkashoress – went wildly viral with this text exchange which they introduced by saying: ‘I said one word.’

i said one word pic.twitter.com/fBN4TWC1Qs — aly (@kafkashoress) January 11, 2023

sincere atonements for this regrettable display of veritable loquacity — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) January 11, 2023

Literally WHAT is the whirlwind of those first 3 sentences — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) January 12, 2023

It’s giving Swingers answering machine scene — SOBES (@sober1) January 12, 2023

imagine getting your Seneca and Marcus Aurelius mixed up 🙄🙄 could never be me — nicole (@nicolearcher) January 12, 2023

again i ask… ARE MEN WELL?? — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) January 12, 2023

“Lmao sorry for being loquacious” is the funniest message I’ve ever seen — alec (@surialaw) January 11, 2023

i’m not like the other guys i’m loquacious — jacob (skiier boy era) (@talltanandsexc) January 11, 2023

Source Twitter @kafkashoress Image Unsplash Fausto Sandoval