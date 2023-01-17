This guy was furious a shop closed ‘one minute early’ and got all the responses he deserved

Videos

It can be annoying when you get to a shop and it’s already closed, the lesson being to turn up a bit earlier next time.

Or you can be like this guy, who was so furious that the store he had visited closed ‘one minute early’ that he made a video and put it on TikTok. Well, it’s one way of dealing with it.

And it’s quite the watch.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it over on Reddit.

‘Behold. The most accurate wristwatch is among us.’

DeChubbs ‘And it still couldn’t help him get there on time.’

EjjabaMarie ‘Why tf does he have a real life Ben 10 watch??’

JustBeHonestT ‘Lol the pharmacy closed way before 9PM at CVS.’

PandaRiot_90 ‘The best response here is “Sir, we are not going by the time that your watch displays but the time that is displayed on my registers. Have a nice evening.”

MurderMag ‘I used to have to say this all the time back when I was bartending. Your watch/phone is not the same time as my register.’

DarthEques ‘I love the whole mentality of “I’m going to report you” it’s the entitled version of “I’m going to tell my mum on you’se”.’

fresh_gumbo ‘As someone who used to work in retail … ‘We have been there all day. And we wanna go home. We get paid next to nothing. And you arent going to be “just a minute” you are gonna be 10 minutes. And make me miss my bus.’

englishcrumpit ‘Dude jus said “you guys decided to close early” 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠. ‘8:58:58 is early 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠.’

Positive-Coyote8472 ‘I’ve told customers that were rude, “You had all day to come and now you wanna complain because we’re closing?”

ChugtheDrugs

Source Reddit u/MissionIssue2062