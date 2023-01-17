People have been coming up with names for Boris Johnson’s memoirs – 27 must-reads

News

As you might already have seen by now, Boris Johnson is writing his Downing Street memoirs after securing a deal with Harper Collins.

We are pleased to share the news that HarperCollins Publishers has acquired former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s memoir. @WmCollinsBooks – an imprint of HarperCollins UK – will publish the book. No publication date has been set. pic.twitter.com/fxkW2p6Zo5 — HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) January 16, 2023

And while you can read all our favourite reactions here, it also got people thinking about what the book should be called (especially after journalists Henry Mance and Jim Pickard asked the question on Twitter).

And the suggestions came flooding in. These 27 are all must-reads

1.

Lying in state https://t.co/TNx7BZ67MB — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) January 16, 2023

2.

Etonment — Henry Mance (@henrymance) January 16, 2023

3.

4.

The Cock, The Thief, his Wives, and Their Lovers. — Douglas Henshall (@djhenshall) January 16, 2023

5.

“Crime and why I didn’t deserve the Punishment” https://t.co/hLRiGdKw5r — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 16, 2023

6.

Three Weddings And A Hundred Thousand Funerals — Craig Ballantyne (@Universal_Cynic) January 16, 2023

7.

‘He Stops to Bonk Her.’ https://t.co/EG4O93BV32 — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) January 16, 2023

8.

been wanting to say ‘Crime Minister’ but my god it’s embarrassingly poor — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) January 16, 2023

9.

10.

Party Leader. — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) January 16, 2023

11.

Clownfall — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) January 16, 2023

12.

It’s my party and I’ll lie if I want to — Serenity Seeker (@ianperkins69) January 16, 2023

13.

The Down It Street Years — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 17, 2023

14.