This irritating ‘complaint’ about a neighbour’s parking suffered the perfect payoff

Life

If only life always worked out like this (part 346).

It’s the tale of a neighbour who appeared not overly happy when someone who lives close by parked their car in the road. Not that it was them doing the complaining, obviously.

They highlighted the issue in a text and it rather escalated from there. In the most satisfying way possible, it turned out.





Boom. And only 3 hours 12 minutes between the first text and the police complaint.

And our favourite things people said about it.

‘Weird…wonder who called?!?’

QuirkySyrup55947 ‘I’d send a screenshot of the newspaper report back to her and say “good news, the police say I can park there going forward.”

Drewy99 ‘A few people = one nosey neighbour.’

jjenkins_41 ‘Ha, you should cut this out and give it to her with a request to inform all the mysterious complainers!’

aboutlikecommon ‘Tape it to you windshield like a parking permit.’

FranticWaffleMaker

Source Reddit u/Idontsuckcompletely Image Unsplash Ravi Patel