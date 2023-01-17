Watch this cat give some bananas a bunch of fives
We all know that some cats have a strange phobia of cucumbers, but u/Brief-Philosophy003, reminds us that they aren’t all completely happy about bananas either.
They posted the classic clip to r/funny with the heading ‘The bananas chose violence’, but we can all see the cat started it.
It tickled Redditors.
When bananas go out late at night and engage a cat in a fight. They leave battered and bruised. For some this is a no, for others they can still be used.
downwitbrown
If I hear my cat on the counter it gets a visit from the spray bottle fairy.
baseballbear
Cat thinks it’s a snake.
TheHappyCamper1979
And the banana won!!!
Savi321
Throw an English cucumber in the mix and make it a fair fight.
Blinky_
Never stare at a banana in the eye.
Zarniwoooop
I think we are missing context here, what did the bananas do before the recording started?
LilBaddee
u/Akluin added –
Bananas are so aggressive lately, I’m happy this cat is doing something.