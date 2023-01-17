Politics

The reviews are in before the book’s out – 17 reactions to Boris Johnson’s upcoming memoir

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 17th, 2023

More than a week after its official release, people are still talking about Prince Harry’s (seemingly literally) tell-all memoir.

It has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time and has dominated UK headlines against a backdrop of arguably more newsworthy items, such as strikes, and crisis in the NHS.

On Monday, however – in the UK at least – news of a book yet to be published pushed the prince aside for a while.

It seems unlikely to beat Harry to the non-fiction selling record, for obvious reasons.

Here’s a glimpse at Twitter’s reaction.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2