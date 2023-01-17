The reviews are in before the book’s out – 17 reactions to Boris Johnson’s upcoming memoir
More than a week after its official release, people are still talking about Prince Harry’s (seemingly literally) tell-all memoir.
It has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time and has dominated UK headlines against a backdrop of arguably more newsworthy items, such as strikes, and crisis in the NHS.
The BBC have branded Prince Harry's new memoir Spare "The weirdest book ever written by a royal".
Which is a great excuse to tell you that in 1597 King James VI & I published the Daemonologie, a book on necromancy, black magic, and how to find, test, and punish witches. pic.twitter.com/loh3ljq7oz
— Bad Writing Takes 🖊️🏳️🌈 (@BadWritingTakes) January 11, 2023
On Monday, however – in the UK at least – news of a book yet to be published pushed the prince aside for a while.
We are pleased to share the news that HarperCollins Publishers has acquired former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s memoir. @WmCollinsBooks – an imprint of HarperCollins UK – will publish the book. No publication date has been set. pic.twitter.com/fxkW2p6Zo5
— HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) January 16, 2023
It seems unlikely to beat Harry to the non-fiction selling record, for obvious reasons.
Here’s a glimpse at Twitter’s reaction.
1.
If it's half as good as his premiership it will be unreadable https://t.co/vvnTYMxXVs
— Otto English (@Otto_English) January 16, 2023
2.
— HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) January 16, 2023
3.
Surely the most on-brand thing for him to do in his memoir would be to deny he was ever PM at all https://t.co/yKNjGHIeUH
— Dr Francis Young (@DrFrancisYoung) January 16, 2023
4.
the fact checker reading Boris Johnson’s memoirs pic.twitter.com/Mxv8SaBxUe
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) January 16, 2023
5.
Boris Johnson: How I Destroyed This Country And Got Away With It https://t.co/j6LeMwkEdl
— Ali Imdad (@AliImdadBakes) January 16, 2023
6.
I don't want to read Boris Johnson's memoir for the same reason that I don't want to read a postcard from someone who burgled my house to pay for their holiday and left a turd on the bed.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 16, 2023
7.
The stupid thing is, this utter charlatan is getting £6 million for a book that'll sell £250,000 of copies. Meanwhile most authors can't get an advance of £3k.
It's a ludicrous business model. https://t.co/swmKRjsB6h
— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) January 16, 2023
8.
'May 24, 2021: Those bastards at Hodder and Stoughton are asking what the progress on the Shakespeare book is. V. unreasonable. I will have to seek a different publisher for my memoirs if H&S carry on like this. Hope they'll fall for the old "grab the advance and run" trick.' https://t.co/4PsLrzEAoZ
— Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) January 16, 2023
9.
Boris Johnson is expected to be paid an advance of 1 million pounds for his memoirs of his time as PM. pic.twitter.com/ICYW7BmIjK
— Paul (@PaulOnBooks) January 17, 2023