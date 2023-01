Life

Over on Twitter there’s a rather fabulous account called Rare Insults – or @insultsrare – which as the name suggests collects particularly inventive and entertaining takedowns.

In the words of its own Twitter bio, it is home to ‘the most unique insults on the internet’.

And here are 27 of the very best.

1.

(via)

2.



(via)

3.

(via)

4.



(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.

(via)

8.



(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)

11.



(via)

12.

(via)

13.



(via)