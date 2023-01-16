This bride and groom’s wedding demands really take the cake

Weird World

We’re no stranger to the concept of entitled brides and grooms, and we cut them a certain amount of slack under the circumstances – but the couple spotted by u/serafis really take the cake.

‘Bride n groom requests no perfume on the women and the men are free labour, on top of paying $360 a head.’

Is charging people to come to your wedding a thing now? If so, this lot won’t be attending anytime soon.

This would be an easy invitation to decline!!

initial728

I would need to organize my sock drawer that day and I’d tell the bride just that.

wickedkittylitter

No floral colors? So I guess everyone’s wearing black and shades of brown, because I’m pretty sure I’ve seen flowers in pretty much every other color. (OK, maybe green would work, as I’ve not really seen naturally green ones. Better, but not by much.)

amethyst_lover

Why the hell are people charging a price to attend a wedding?? Who does that? If you cannot afford a $10,000 wedding, have a less expensive wedding.

Sea_Resolution7645

For profit wedding.

Schlutes3273

We reckon u/Orbsalot is onto something here.

It’s going to be hard work putting up a marquee with 2 people…

READ MORE

This bride followed up the invites with a bill for dinner and it didn’t end well

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image Pexels on Pixabay